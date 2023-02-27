Fulham vs Leeds United and Manchester United vs West Ham in the FA Cup will air on BBC One and ITV1 on Tuesday 28th February and Wednesday 1st March respectively.

This week's soaps are set for a major schedule shake-up due to football coverage.

This means EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale will all be affected, with episodes shifted around in the listings throughout the week.

Today's (Monday 27th February) Coronation Street and Emmerdale will be unaffected, while two episodes of EastEnders will air back to back from 7:30pm till 8:30pm.

Meanwhile, Emmerdale will air at 7pm on Tuesday 28th, while EastEnders will be bumped from the schedule entirely and as usual for a Tuesday there will be no new episode of Coronation Street. None of them will be airing on Wednesday 1st March.

Dominic Brunt as Paddy Kirk in Emmerdale. ITV

On Thursday 2nd March, EastEnders will air as usual, while Emmerdale will air for an hour from 7pm, followed by Coronation Street for an hour from 8pm.

Friday 3rd's schedule will then see the same format, with half an hour of EastEnders from 7:30pm and hour-long episodes of Emmerdale and Coronation Street airing at 7pm and 8pm respectively.

Read more:

EastEnders was previously rescheduled due to the FA Cup last month, with the soap airing an unusual Friday episode to make way for the Fulham vs Sunderland match.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

EastEnders recently saw a major twist, as the soap used a flash-forward to tease a mystery death during 2023's Christmas season, as part of the show's 38th anniversary celebrations.

The flash-forward also saw Sharon in a wedding dress, meaning that a wedding appears to be on the cards - but just who is she marrying?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale pages for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.