Of course, at this stage of the competition, the margin between some of the teams is incredibly wide. League One Ipswich will face Bracknell Town of the Southern League Premier South.

The FA Cup first round proper has arrived with a host of teams below the Premier League and Championship battling it out for a place in the second round.

Seventh-tier Alvechurch – the lowest team left in the competition – take on League One Cheltenham in the first round, while Coalville Town and Needham Market are also among the minnows hoping for a shot at the big boys in the next round.

Coverage of the FA Cup in 2022/23 will be entirely split between BBC and ITV in a big victory for fans of football live on free-to-air TV.

The last five FA Cup titles have been won by five different teams, proving there's still plenty of competitiveness in the world's oldest football competition.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete FA Cup TV schedule including every game you can watch live in the UK, and we'll keep you updated throughout the whole season.

FA Cup on TV 2022/23

First round

All UK time.

Friday 4th November

Hereford v Portsmouth (7:55pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Saturday 5th November

South Shields v Forest Green Rovers (12pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Sunday 6th November

Wrexham v Oldham (12:30pm) ITV / ITV Hub

Torquay v Derby (3pm) ITV / ITV Hub

Monday 7th November

Bracknell Town v Ipswich (7:45pm) ITV4 / ITV Hub

First round – Saturday 5th November

Second round – Saturday 26th November

Third round – Saturday 7th January 2023

Fourth round – Saturday 23rd January 2023

Fifth round – Wednesday 1st March 2023

Quarter-finals – Saturday 18th March 2023

Semi-finals – Saturday 22nd April 2023

Final – Saturday 3rd June 2023

