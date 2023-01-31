On Wednesday 8th February, the replay between Fulham and Sunderland will go ahead on BBC One instead of the day before (as previously billed) on Tuesday 7th. It will air at 7:30pm, shifting EastEnders ' schedule.

EastEnders' classic schedule is being shaken up next week with the continuation of the FA Cup .

EastEnders will now air on Tuesday 7th February instead of Wednesday at 7.30pm, with Waterloo Road and Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon also airing after the episode of the soap.

Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry), Suki Kaur Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But at least soap fans can rest easy in the fact that they won't miss an episode and can keep up-to-date with what's happening in Albert Square.

Most recently, EastEnders was named as having its best ever year of viewing on BBC iPlayer, racking up a total of 366 million times streamed.

With secret romances, an emotional terminal tumour storyline involving fan favourite Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) and character exits, the soap continues to dominate as one of the most beloved on TV.

This isn't the first time that the soaps have fallen victim to schedule changes recently, with Coronation Street, EastEnders and Waterloo Road previously being impacted by FA Cup matches, the Queen's death and the World Cup most recently.

Just last week, Coronation Street's classic schedule saw a move from its usual Friday night slot at 8pm in favour of a day-early episode release on Thursday evening instead. This was to account for the airing of the fourth-round FA Cup tie between Manchester City and Arsenal.

