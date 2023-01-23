The ITV1 soap will move from its usual Friday night slot at 8pm in favour of a day-early episode release on Thursday evening instead.

Coronation Street's classic schedule is being shaken up this week with the continuation of the FA Cup .

Because the broadcaster has the rights to the fourth-round FA Cup tie between Manchester City and Arsenal on Friday, the usual Friday episode of Corrie has been shifted to Thursday 26th January at 9pm instead.

So no missing episodes or having to wait until after the weekend to tune back into the action on the cobbles.

The usual Monday and Wednesday episodes remain the same and will air at their usual times of 8pm for an hour.

This isn't the first time that soap fans have had changes to their schedules recently, with the World Cup impacting some shows and the Queen's death last year marking a national period of mourning and an overhaul of regular programming.

Earlier this January, the BBC One schedule had a similar shake-up due to coverage of an FA Cup replay, which saw EastEnders, Waterloo Road, and Silent Witness all moving to new slots.

As well as dramatic character exits, Coronation Street fans have got another whirlwind week to look forward to. Max's racist extremism plot continues to unfold, as does the reign of terror of new villain Stephen Reid.

The Coronation Street schedule are expected to return to their usual times next week.

