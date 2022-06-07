Amanda Burton's character appeared in a murky story, which was set off when the health secretary was assassinated at the launch of Sam Ryan's new company.

It's been a big year for Silent Witness - not only did the series celebrate its 25th anniversary in style, with a massive 6-part story, but it also saw the return of classic character Sam Ryan, who first appeared in the show's very first season.

This was the first time that Emilia Fox's Nikki Alexander came face to face with Sam, but throughout the run, there were serious questions over whether the latter could truly be trusted.

Now, with the anniversary series completed, questions turn to whether the long-running series has been renewed for a 26th season.

Read on for everything you need to know about Silent Witness season 26.

Has Silent Witness been renewed for season 26?

Emilia Fox plays Dr Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness BBC

Sadly, Silent Witness hasn't been officially confirmed to be returning for a 26th season just yet.

However, with the series currently on a high having just celebrated its 25th anniversary, it seems unlikely that the long-running medical drama will be slowing down or stopping any time soon.

For his part, David Caves who plays Jack Hodgson recently told RadioTimes.com that the series "could go on forever".

Watch this space, and we'll keep this page updated as soon as a recommission is confirmed or more news is released on the series' future.

When could Silent Witness season 26 be released?

Emilia Fox, David Caves and Genesis Lynea in Silent Witness BBC, David Emery

While it's hard to pinpoint exactly when the series would return, given that it hasn't yet been officially recommissioned if it followed a similar pattern to previous years it could be released in about a year's time.

The series has usually held a slot each year in January, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, this has shifted, with season 24 being released in September and the current season starting its run in May. Whether the series will now revert back to its January slot or stick with a Spring release, remains to be seen.

Silent Witness cast - who would return for season 26?

The cast of Silent Witness BBC

The cast of Silent Witness season 26 hasn't been announced yet, but we'd expect the main trio of Emila Fox as Nikki Alexander, David Caves as Jack Hodgson and Genesis Lynea as Simone Tyler to all return for more.

One central cast member from season 25 that we wouldn't expect to be back for more is Silent Witness stalwart Amanda Burton.

Although her character Sam Ryan returned for the show's 25th anniversary, Burton ruled out further appearances when talking with Radio Times magazine.

Asked if she would return, she said: "No. No more Silent Witness. This has been so special and gorgeous, and to be a part of this landmark celebration of the 25th anniversary is enough."

Is there a trailer for Silent Witness season 26?

There isn't just yet we're afraid, but we'll keep this page updated as soon as a trailer or any new footage is available.

In the meantime, you can rewatch the trailer for season 25 right here.

Silent Witness season 25 is available on BBC iPlayer. Visit our TV Guide to discover what else you can watch, or find all the latest news on our Drama hub.

