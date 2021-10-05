Silent Witness series 25: Release date rumours, cast, plot and latest news

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, we had to wait a lot longer than usual for Silent Witness series 24 to hit our screens – but few fans would say that it wasn’t worth the wait when the new series eventually arrived.

With five brilliant cases, a couple of brand new characters – one of whom didn’t stick around for long – and some great new developments for Jack and Nikki, this was a series packed with wonderful moments for the forensic crime drama’s devoted following.

And the good news is that we already know Silent Witness will be back for another series in the not too distant future, with a 25th run having been commissioned at the same time as the recently concluded season.

But when will it arrive? And what treats will the series have in store for its 25th anniversary? Read on for everything we know about Silent Witness series 25 so far.

Silent Witness series 25 release date

Ordinarily, Silent Witness tends to begin its run in late January, but this wasn’t the case in 2021 due to delays to filming brought about by coronavirus restrictions.

It remains to be seen whether the 25th run will revert back to its usual slot or will now stick to an early September start date – but we do know that filming is underway, with the show’s stars having been spotted on set by fans. When commissioned, the BBC said we’d see series 25 in 2022, but as for when, we’ll wait and see.

We’ll update this page when we have more of an idea when series 25 will air – but don’t be surprised if it is another later release than years gone by.

Silent Witness series 25 cast

Despite the tragic – and hugely surprising – death of Lyell newcomer Adam Yeun (Jason Wong) in the sixth episode of the 24th run, Silent Witness fans will be relieved to see that Jack and Nikki both made it through the series without meeting their demise.

As such both David Caves and Emilia Fox will be back next year – and if the end of series 24 is anything to go by, it looks like their characters could now be a couple, which would certainly add a new dynamic to the series.

We can also expect Genesus Lynea to return as Simone Tyler after she impressed in her first four episodes, while there’s every chance that the Lyell could bring in another permanent team member as well.

And of course, there will be the usual string of impressive guest stars as well – we’ll update this page as soon as we find out which actors will be appearing in the next series.

David Caves on the return of Silent Witness: “They should have named the whole series ‘Jack Gets Wet'”

Silent Witness series 25 plot

While it’s far too early to know anything about specific plot details at this stage, it seems as if the writers will be pulling out all the stops for the landmarks 25th series.

Upon announcing the original commission, Controller of BBC Drama Piers Wenger said that he “can’t wait for viewers to see what is in store for its 25th anniversary in 2022”.

We can obviously expect some more intriguing investigations, while it seems very likely that Jack and Nikki’s relationship will be further developed after they appeared to be getting together at the end of series 24.

And indeed this has seemingly been confirmed by Emilia Fox, with the actor recently explaining (via Express.co.uk) that “The end of series 24 is picked up directly after, by the beginning of series 25.”

Of course, there’s always the chance of some more Hodgson family drama we well, and we can probably expect to learn more about the Lyell’s latest recruit Simone as well.

When more concrete plot information filters through, we’ll update this page accordingly.

Silent Witness will return in 2022.