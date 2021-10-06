Amanda Burton will return to Silent Witness after 18 years to mark 25th anniversary

Hit BBC drama Silent Witness is gearing up for its big 25th anniversary, and it will be quite the celebration as Amanda Burton is making a surprise comeback!

Amanda played Dr Sam Ryan for the first eight seasons of the show and she’ll be making her big return in the new six-part celebration series that sounds like it will be a typically dramatic run. Also back for the next series are current cast members, Emilia Fox, David Caves and new recruit, Genesis Lynea.

Burton has spoken about how happy she is to be reprising her legendary role, saying: “I am so excited to be returning to Silent Witness and stepping back into Sam Ryan’s shoes – with a difference! Audiences can look forward to plenty of twists and turns as they discover what Sam’s been doing since leaving the Lyell.”

Cos-star Emilia Fox added: “It is such a delight and thrill to be working with Amanda. To have Sam Ryan back again at the heart of the show is the greatest way of all to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Silent Witness.”

Lawrence Till, Executive Producer at BBC Studios Production, said: “I am delighted that Amanda agreed to return to Silent Witness for its Silver Anniversary. Silent Witness has a large and loyal audience and remains as popular as it has ever been with audiences regularly consolidating at over six million viewers. It is fantastic to have Sam Ryan at the centre of the series again alongside our other Lyell characters for a monumental story told in six parts.”

“We are so excited for Amanda’s return to the show in its 25th Anniversary year and the centenary of the BBC itself,” added Jo McClellan, Executive Producer for BBC One. “It’s a huge treat for audiences and a reminder of the legacy of this great drama over its many brilliant series and promises an exciting future for series to come.”

The 24th series of Silent Witness just wrapped its run and the next series is due to air on BBC One in 2022.

Previous seasons of Silent Witness are available on BBC iPlayer.