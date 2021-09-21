Silent Witness casts Genesis Lynea in new series

There is a new face on the way to Silent Witness – one that fans of Casualty and Netflix’s Shadow and Bone will be familiar with: Genesis Lynea.

Advertisement

Genesis will be playing Simone Tyler, a character who will bring a new skill set to the existing team and is described as “a zealous and meticulous ecologist, who is making a massive jump from the museum to the mortuary”.

“It’s been a lovely surprise to film a project during such a testing time, with so much to learn and sink my teeth into,” Lynea says about landing the role. “It’s really fulfilling to learn a new way of thinking and seeing through the eyes of Simone – as she learns, I learn. The science of forensics is very intricate work and it’s been fun to play alongside the Silent Witness team. Watch this space!”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“It is a delight to welcome Genesis and integrate a new forensic specialism into Silent Witness,” says executive producer Lawrence Till, who went on to give us an idea about the skills Simone will be bringing to the table.

“Forensic Ecology is the analysis of human remains, bugs, plants, soil samples and other particulates from crime scenes and is vital in proving the presence of a body and its deposition to establish a time and place of death. It is a great addition to the pathology carried out by Nikki Alexander and Forensic Science executed by Jack Hodgson.”

Lawrence adds that “Genesis brings tremendous energy and enthusiasm to Silent Witness and plays Simone with a great sense of fun. I’m confident she will quickly become a much-loved addition to the team.”

Fellow executive producer, Jo McClellan also spoke about the casting news, saying: “We are very excited to be welcoming Genesis to the show, she brings such warmth and fun to the role of Simone, plus a unique specialism, which allows Silent Witness to do what it has always done so brilliantly – evolve and engage in new ways so that it is always fresh and ahead of the curve.”

The current series of Silent Witness (series 24), began earlier this month. The show originally began airing all the way back in 1996.

Advertisement

Silent Witness continues on BBC One, Monday at 9pm. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news and features.