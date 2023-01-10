The channel had previously been slated to show an FA Cup tie on Wednesday 18th January, but will instead now show the action from Molineux Stadium on Tuesday 17th after the two sides drew 2-2 at the weekend.

Next week's BBC One schedule has been given a shake-up due to coverage of the FA Cup replay between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool – with EastEnders , Waterloo Road , and Silent Witness all moving to new slots.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This means that the shows previously scheduled for Tuesday evening will move back one day in the schedule, all starting at the same times as previously billed.

Therefore, EastEnders will now be showing at 7:30pm on Wednesday 18th January, followed by Waterloo Road at 8pm and Silent Witness at 9pm. The schedule will then continue as normal with the BBC News bulletin at 10pm.

Mohamed Salah. Getty Images

The initial match between Liverpool and Wolves at Anfield was shown live on ITV1 on Saturday night, with the visiting side denied what would have been a winning goal by a controversial offside flag in the closing stages.

Julen Lopetegui's side had gone ahead in the first half through Portuguese winger Gonçalo Guedes, only for Liverpool to fight back with goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah either side of half-time.

More like this

Hwang Hee-chan then scored the equaliser to send the tie to a replay, the winner of which will face Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.