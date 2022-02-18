From Donte Charles (Adam Thomas) accidentally killing Adam in series one while joyriding his dad’s limo and Lindsay James (Jenna Coleman) murdering her own dad, to Kim Campbell (Angela Griffin) smuggling a baby from Rwanda, Waterloo Road was certainly one of the wildest shows ever.

Six years after it was axed, Waterloo Road is set to make a comeback in 2022.

It’s hardly surprising then, that Waterloo Road has remained popular ever since - and has consistently been among the top five most-watched shows for young audiences on BBC iPlayer after it was released as a boxset in September 2019.

But it's popularity isn't the only reason for the iconic show’s return.

The BBC have made no secret of the fact they are bringing the school drama back to spread out its production bases across the country – at the expense of one of its most popular shows Holby City, which was axed back in June 2021.

Explaining the decision, Piers Wenger, who is Director of BBC Drama, recently told What To Watch: "It was an incredibly difficult decision that took time to come to. We had clear direction on wanting to make more drama across the UK. We had EastEnders, Holby in the south and Casualty in Wales. We need dramas to better reflect life in the north of England which is why we've chosen to bring back Waterloo Road."

So, without further ado, read on for everything you need to know about the new series of Waterloo Road coming to the BBC in 2022, which The BBC has promised will "use its rich history of telling entertaining and gripping human stories while tackling the important issues of the day"...

When is Waterloo Road returning to the BBC?

Waterloo Road

An official release date is yet to be announced, but we can expect the revival to land some time in 2022!

Actor Katie Griffiths, who played Chlo Grainger in the original series, confirmed that the new Waterloo Road would be coming to BBC iPlayer "later this year" in an Instagram post announcing her return.

Meanwhile, Adam Thomas also hinted "@waterlooroad coming soon…", in an Instagram post confirming he’d be reprising his role as Donte Charles from the original run.

The broadcaster announced the news that Waterloo would be returning to the BBC in a statement published on 23rd September 2021, and confirmed the series will be once again set and made in Greater Manchester.

In the original show, the first seven series were set and made in Rochdale but, in series eight, the school moved to Greenock, Scotland and filming was relocated.

Speaking about the revival, Director of BBC Drama, Piers Wenger, said: "Waterloo Road is the perfect lens through which to explore post-COVID Britain, from the perspective of those who have arguably been affected most: young people in education.

"We are thrilled to be returning to this brilliant format - its thrills and spills, unmissable characters and high drama - at a time when audiences across Britain need it most."

Executive Producer Cameron Roach added: "I’m really thrilled to be working with the BBC and [production company] Wall To Wall, in re-igniting the iconic brand of Waterloo Road. The vital and urgent stories that are playing out in schools across the UK provide incredible and emotionally powerful themes, that we’re excited to bring to a new generation of fans.

He continued: "Waterloo Road will continue its reputation for kickstarting, supporting and enabling careers both in front of and behind the camera, in a truly inclusive way, from our base in Greater Manchester."

Waterloo Road 2022 returning cast members

Waterloo Road (BBC)

Fans will be thrilled to hear that the new Waterloo Road will be welcoming back some familiar faces to the school.

The BBC has confirmed that Adam Thomas and Katie Griffiths will be reprising their roles from the original run as Donte and Chlo Charles, respectively.

Thomas said of his return: "Waterloo Road was a huge part of my life and career so to go back 15 years later is a dream come true. I can't wait to see some old faces and some new. I know this series is going to be the best one yet."

Griffiths added: "Chlo was my first professional acting role, and I feel so lucky to be part of the show again. I can't wait to see what stories unfold!"

The pair’s co-star Angela Griffin is also set to return as Kim Campbell, but she’ll be back in the staff room as the new Headteacher this time round.

The news was revealed as the show prepares to kick off filming, with the BBC revealing some exciting stills (above) of the returning actors on the set of the drama.

"I feel really honoured to be joining the new series of Waterloo Road," Griffin said of her return, teasing "amazing storylines" ahead.

She continued: "It is exciting to be stepping back into Kim's shoes and I can't wait to explore her life, character and how she has evolved since we last met her.... I'm looking forward to welcoming viewers back to Waterloo Road."

More details about cast members are yet to be announced, but the return of Donte and Chlo could suggest they’ll be accompanied by more of the show’s original iconic cast too. Fingers crossed!

Waterloo Road 2022 new cast members

Corrie star Kym Marsh

The BBC has also announced a swathe of new stars joining the cast of the new Waterloo Road.

Former Coronation Street actor Ryan Clayton – who played evil Josh Tucker in the ITV soap – is set to appear as a mysterious new character called Mike.

The actor confirmed the news with a picture of a door with a Waterloo Road sign on it on Twitter.

Alongside Clayton, the BBC is also bringing on board a number of other Coronation Street stars, notably Kym Marsh, who will play Nicky Walters, a school canteen worker who is also a mother of two pupils.

Speaking about joining the cast, Marsh said: "I'm thrilled to be joining the fabulous cast of Waterloo Road, it's such a joy to get the opportunity to film in Manchester again and I can't wait to get going!"

Fellow Corrie stars Sonia Ibrahim and Rachel Leskovac have also been cast as Jamilah Omar, the school's social worker and Coral Walker, the head of English.

In addition, EastEnders star Jo Coffey will play Wendy Whitwell, the headteacher’s PA, while James Baxter (Still Open All Hours) and Vincent Jerome (Wonder Woman 1984) have been cast as deputy heads Joe Casey and Lindon King, respectively.

Also joining the cast is Neil Fitzmaurice (Peep Show) as history teacher Neil Guthrie, Shauna Shim (The Worst Witch) as music teacher Valerie Chambers and Katherine Pearce (Rules of the Game) as teacher Amy Spratt.

Waterloo Road legend Heather Peace, who played teacher Nikki Boston from 2011 in the school drama, is eyeing a return to the show, but a comeback for the star is yet to be announced.

Responding to a fan asking if she’d return to Waterloo Road on Twitter, Peace tweeted: “Obviously that would be amazing at some point!”

Is there a trailer for the new series of Waterloo Road?

Sadly, there isn't a trailer available to watch as yet but, with the new series set to land some time in 2022, we doubt you'll have too long to wait.

In the meantime, a short clip has been released on the official Waterloo Road social media channels, giving fans a first look at Griffin, Griffiths and Thomas reunited on set.

In the footage, the trio introduce themselves before Griffin says: "We are ridiculously super excited to be at the brand new Waterloo Road School!" "So stay tuned on BBC and Waterloo Road social handles..." she adds, before Thomas says: "... to hear all about the brand new series first."

Waterloo Road is returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022. All 10 series are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.