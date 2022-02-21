Waterloo Road's Class of 2022 revealed

Emmerdale's Adam Thomas, who is reprising his role as Donte Charles in the revival, announced the cast list on BBC's Morning Live today, including his real-life niece Scarlett Thomas, who'll be playing his character's daughter Izzy Charles.

BBC One's Waterloo Road has revealed the cast for its 2022 return, with the stars of Time, The Bay and Coronation Street set to play pupils in the school drama.

As for Waterloo Road's other pupils, Time's Adam Abbou will star as Danny Lewis, while The Bay's Noah Valentine is set to play Preston Walters alongside Little America's Adam Ali (Kai Sharif), You Don't Know Me's Priyasasha Kumari (Samia Choudhry) and Coronation Street's Liam Scholes (Noel McManus).

Also joining the cast are Masters of the Air's Francesco Piacentini-Smith (Dean Weever), Doctors' Thapelo Ray (Dwanye Jackson), Biff and Chip's Inathi Rozani (Zayne Jackson), Lucy Eleanor Begg (Caz Williams), Alicia Forde (Kelly-Jo Rafferty), Summer Violet Bird (Tonya Walters), Ava Flannery (Verity King) and Chiamaka Ulebor (Shola Aku).

Meanwhile, Sahil Ismailkhil will be making their acting debut as Norrulah Ashimi after being talent scouted during a production research trip to a local Leeds school.

The series, which returns after seven years off the air, will see the likes of Kym Marsh and Rachel Leskovac join as school staff, while Angela Griffin (Kim Campbell) and Kate Griffiths (Chlo) will be reprising their roles.

Waterloo Road is returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022. All 10 seasons are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

