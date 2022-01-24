Waterloo Road confirms returning cast members

Angela Griffin, Adam Thomas, and Katie Griffiths will all be returning to the cast for the revival, reprising their roles from the original run.

The news that popular school-based drama Waterloo Road would be returning after seven years off air was greeted with much enthusiasm when it was announced last year – and now we know which stars will be reporting back for class.

Griffin will be back as Kim Campbell – who is now working as the school's headteacher – while Thomas and Griffiths once again take on the roles of married couple Donte and Chlo Charles, former pupils at Waterloo Road.

The news was revealed as the show prepares to go into production, with the BBC revealing some stills of the returning stars on the set of the drama.

“I feel really honoured to be joining the new series of Waterloo Road," Griffin said about returning for the new run. "It is exciting to be stepping back into Kim’s shoes and I can’t wait to explore her life, character and how she has evolved since we last met her."

She added, "The writers have some amazing storylines planned and I’m looking forward to welcoming viewers back to Waterloo Road."

Meanwhile, Thomas said that he was "so excited to go back to where it all started" and revealed that it was "a dream come true" to be playing the character once again.

"I feel so blessed to have been given this opportunity to get back to acting and doing what I love," he said. "I can’t wait to see some old faces and some new. I know this series is going to be the best one yet.”

And Griffiths added: "I am incredibly excited to be returning to Waterloo Road – loved by all who make and watch it! Chlo was my first professional acting role, and I feel so lucky to be part of the show again. I can't wait to see what stories unfold!"

A short clip has also been released on the official Waterloo Road social media channels that shows the three cast members reunited on set.

The video sees them each introduce themselves before Griffin says: "We are ridiculously super excited to be at the brand new Waterloo Road School!"

"So stay tuned on BBC and Waterloo Road social handles..." adds Griffiths, before Thomas says: "... to hear all about the brand new series first."

Further casting will be unveiled soon for the new run – which the BBC says will "use its rich history of telling entertaining and gripping human stories while tackling the important issues of the day".

Waterloo Road is returning to the BBC soon. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.