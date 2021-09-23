Waterloo Road to return with brand new series

It had been long-rumoured and often requested but finally, the BBC has announced that the school-based drama series, Waterloo Road, will be making a comeback with a brand new series that will see a fresh set of students and teachers, and maybe some old faces, enter the school – and then deal with all the drama that comes with it.

Advertisement

The news of the return for Waterloo Road, which originally ran for 10 series from 2006 to 2015, was announced by the BBC today (23rd September) – and it would be fair to say that the news is a welcome one, with many delighted that the show is getting another shot.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



🎒 #WaterlooRoad is coming BACK for a brand new series! — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) September 23, 2021

“Waterloo Road is the perfect lens through which to explore post-COVID Britain,” said Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama. “From the perspective of those who have arguably been affected most: young people in education. We are thrilled to be returning to this brilliant format – its thrills and spills, unmissable characters and high drama – at a time when audiences across Britain need it most. And to be collaborating with the brilliant Cameron Roach and Wall to Wall on its return.”

Executive Producer, Cameron Roach, added: “I’m really thrilled to be working with the BBC and Wall to Wall, in re-igniting the iconic brand of Waterloo Road. The vital and urgent stories that are playing out in schools across the UK provide incredible and emotionally powerful themes, that we’re excited to bring to a new generation of fans. Waterloo Road will continue its reputation for kickstarting, supporting and enabling careers both in front of and behind the camera, in a truly inclusive way, from our base in Greater Manchester.”

The original show featured a large, changing cast that included Neil Morrissey, Angela Griffin, Tom Payne and many others. Details of who will be walking the school when the doors reopen remain under wraps but we will let you know as soon as casting details start to emerge.

Now we just need a return to the BBC for Grange Hill and all will be right in the world of UK TV shows set in school again – why not throw in Byker Grove for good measure?

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.