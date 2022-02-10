Waterloo Road adds Coronation Street star Kym Marsh to cast

Marsh is very well-known among soap fans for an illustrious 13-year stint on Corrie, where she played pub landlady and businesswoman Michelle Connor.

Coronation Street favourite Kym Marsh is among the new additions to the cast of Waterloo Road , as the BBC plans a revival of its comprehensive school drama.

Her latest role is school canteen worker Nicky Walters, who has a particularly strong interest in the goings-on around Waterloo Road as she has two children attending the school.

Marsh said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the fabulous cast of Waterloo Road, it’s such a joy to get the opportunity to film in Manchester again and I can’t wait to get going!”

Marsh isn't the only new face who will be roaming the school corridors, as the BBC has also announced fellow soap star Jo Coffey (EastEnders) has been cast as Wendy Whitwell, PA to head teacher Kim Campbell (played by the returning Angela Griffin).

Additionally, Waterloo Road's co-deputy heads Lindon King and Joe Casey are set to be played by Vincent Jerome (Wonder Woman 1984) and James Baxter (Alma's Not Normal) respectively.

Rounding out the faculty of the revived series are Sonia Ibrahim (Whiskey Cavalier), Shauna Shim (The Worst Witch), Neil Fitzmaurice (Peep Show), Rachel Leskovac (Last Tango in Halifax) and Katherine Pearce (Rules of the Game).

Executive Producer Cameron Roach added: “We’re incredibly excited to announce our new cast, and we believe that alongside the return of Kim Campbell we’re creating some new iconic characters for the next generation of Waterloo Road.

"We look forward to the audience joining them in the staff room.”

Joining Griffin in the returning cast is Adam Thomas and Katie Griffiths, who will be reprising the roles of Donte and Chlo Charles from the original series.

Waterloo Road is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

