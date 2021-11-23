When is Holby City ending? BBC medical drama comes to an end

It’s been a fixture of Tuesday night television for over two decades.

Advertisement

Sadly, BBC One medical drama Holby City will soon be coming to an end.

Back in June this year, the BBC confirmed that the beloved Casualty spin-off would be finishing.

The broadcasting giant noted in a statement: “We sometimes have to make difficult decisions to make room for new opportunities and as part of the BBC’s commitment to make more programmes across the UK, we have taken the difficult decision to bring the show to a close in order to reshape the BBC’s drama slate to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the amazing team at BBC Studios and all the cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 1999.”

It also paid tribute to the medical drama’s run so far and expressed hopes for the show’s conclusion.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Thanks, you are now signed up to our Soaps newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“Holby has been a stalwart with audiences, delighting millions of viewers each week and winning hundreds of awards with a compelling mix of cutting-edge medical stories and explosive personal stories,” the statement added.

“We look forward to working with the team over the coming months to ensure that when it ends, Holby goes out on a high.”

So, as we will soon bid farewell to some of our favourite Holby characters for good, just when can we expect the final episode?

When is Holby City ending?

BBC

Holby City is due to air its final episode in March 2022.

Following the news that the show was ending, its official Twitter page confirmed when fans would be saying goodbye to their favourite medical personnel.

The account tweeted: “We’re very sorry to bring you the sad news that Holby City will come to an end in March next year, after 23 amazing years.

“We are so very grateful to all of Holby’s wonderful cast, crew, writers, producers – and to our millions of loyal viewers and fans for being part of our show.”

It remains to be seen how the medical drama will wind up its storylines and character arcs but we certainly have some thoughts on how the show could deliver the perfect ending.

Holby City continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC One. Previous episodes are available on catch-up on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.