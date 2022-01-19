Holby City fans react to ‘heartbreaking’ Jac Naylor news: “Can’t end like this”

But one Holby City staff member who might not make it beyond the finale is iron-willed Director of Improvement Jac Naylor. The fan favourite was given devastating news in last night’s episode, when it was revealed her brain tumour is terminal.

With Holby City ‘s conclusion around the corner, fans have been hopeful about their favourite characters returning to the small screen in the shape of Casualty cameos.

And viewers are not happy about it.

In response to RadioTimes.com on Twitter, many expressed hopes that Rosie Marcel’s beloved character would make it through her ordeal, agreeing that killing Jac off would be a big mistake.

One fan tweeted: “It would be a big mistake to kill off Jac, she is the integral part of Holby and a much loved character. Let her go out on a high when the series ends in March and make guest appearances in Casualty down the line. #JacForever”

Another added that they were “heartbroken”, while a third wrote: “Nows a good time to bring guy back one last time. They can’t kill jac. Future holby if ever revived could never work.”

There’s no news yet as to who, if anyone, might be moving over to Casualty’s A&E Department permanently, but cameos (for those who survive the finale, at least) are a strong possibility.

“It can’t end like this – Connie Beauchamp and Christine Cagney to the rescue please,” one fan added, while another called her a “Holby City LEGEND” before stating she couldn’t die.

The episode did give viewers a glimmer of hope when Jac finds an operation that might be able to save her, even if it’s extremely risky. So we might get that happy ending yet.

Holby City continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC One. Previous episodes are available on catch-up on BBC iPlayer.

