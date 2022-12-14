Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of the show's debut, Thomas – who is reprising his role as Donte Charles in the new season – revealed that there are "a few surprises" in the cast.

BBC One's revival of Waterloo Road kicks off in the New Year and there are both old and new characters back in the infamous school - and alumni Adam Thomas has teased that there are a few more familiar faces in the show than originally expected.

When asked which of his former cast members from the original show he would like to make a cameo on the new Waterloo Road, Thomas said: "I mean, there's so many and there'll be a few surprises along the way."

Philip Martin Brown as Grantly on the original series of Waterloo Road, with Jason Done as Tom Clarkson. BBC

He went on to say that he would love Philip Martin Brown, who played Grantly Budgen, to return to the new show.

"He was such a huge character, not only on screen, but also off screen as well. He was an absolute joy to work with. When we were in that show, we were kids and we'd look up to these guys like they were the giants.

"Just the fact that we're surrounded by these guys and got to learn from them, we were just like sponges, really just trying to absorb as much from these guys as we could."

Thomas isn't the only original Waterloo Road star who's returning to the school drama, with Katie Griffiths back as Donte's childhood sweetheart Chlo and Angela Griffin reprising her long-running role as Kim Campbell.

"Just to be back again with Angela especially is just the icing on the cake as well for us," he added. "But there were so many different actors and characters that we worked with back then. It's hard to choose one. But I'm just happy to have one of them back."

Waterloo Road airs Tuesday 3rd January 2023. Previous seasons are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

