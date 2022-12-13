However, the actress and TV presenter has revealed that she only wanted to reprise her role on Waterloo Road's new iteration if it had "something to say".

Fans of Waterloo Road will know Angela Griffin best as Kim Campbell, the school's Head of Pastoral Care and one of the few original characters to return for the upcoming reboot.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of the new-look Waterloo Road's BBC debut, Griffin said she was hesitant at first when in talks about the show's comeback.

"When I first had the initial meeting about coming back to Waterloo Road, you want to make sure that you're not just doing the same thing," she explained. "It's got to be interesting.

"I don't need to go back, I don't need to do that unless there's something to say – and my goodness, there just really is. It's such a different landscape, teaching has changed, schools have changed and nobody's doing it because of the wages, no one's doing it because of the respect or the thanks that they're getting.

"And it's just really interesting. Each week, there's so much to tell, there's so many stories, we haven't even scratched the surface."

Angela Griffin with the new cast of the Waterloo Road reboot. BBC

She said that the drama won't be running out of storylines any time soon, adding: "We're quite far on in and there are still stories coming out of our ears. There's so much content, there's so much subject matter to put into the show. We'll be here until 2050!"

The reboot is set to welcome a brand new cast of students, from Time's Adam Abbou and The Bay's Noah Valentine, to Coronation Street's Liam Scholes and You Don't Know Me's Priyasasha Kumari.

Meanwhile, Adam Thomas and Katie Griffiths will be reprising their roles as Donte Charles and Chlo Charles, who are both now teachers at the school, while Adam's real-life niece Scarlett Thomas will play his on-screen daughter Izzy Charles.

On how the revival differs from the old seasons of Waterloo Road, Griffin said that it's "the same show but different".

"In the old series, they would have been protesting because they wanted Turkey Twizzlers on the menu – that would have been a story," she continued. "Whereas now, the kids in school, the young people, are massively politicised, they've got so much to say, and they deserve to be heard and they feel like they deserve to be heard."

Waterloo Road airs Tuesday 3rd January 2023. Previous seasons are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

