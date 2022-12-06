The show's 11th season and the first since it was initially cancelled in 2015 will officially debut at 8pm on Tuesday 3rd January 2023 , meaning there's just four more weeks to wait.

The wait is almost over - Waterloo Road fans are about to return to the chaos of their favourite school drama, as the premiere date for the upcoming revival has finally been unveiled.

The new season will start with a peaceful protest turning into a riot at the start of the new school term, with "huge ramifications for everyone involved".

The new season will reportedly also see the staff, parents and students navigating "the ever changing social landscape - from teen homelessness to the cost of living, being LGBTQ+, racism, sexism, mental health and everything else facing young teens today".

It will see original cast members including Angela Griffin, Adam Thomas and Katie Griffiths return, playing their characters of Kim Campbell, Donte Charles and Chlo Charles respectively.

Meanwhile new cast members for season 11 include Kym Marsh as Nicky Walters, Vincent Jerome as Lindon King, James Baxter as Joe Casey and Neil Fitzmaurice as Neil Guthrie.

The new season will be made up of seven one-hour episodes and will be set back in Greater Manchester, after filming was relocated to Greenock, Scotland for seasons 8, 9 and 10.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The BBC's chief content officer Charlotte Moore previously said that the series has been "reimagined for the modern day" and that she thought it was "going to be great".

She added: "[Reboots have] always been part of television – I think you have to do it judiciously, I think you have to do it with real intent to reinvent it for a new generation, but yeah, I think it's part of what we do."

Waterloo Road returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 3rd January 2023 at 8pm. All 10 previous seasons are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.