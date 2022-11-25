The much-loved BBC school drama, which originally ran for 10 seasons from 2006 to 2015, is set to return to our screens in January, and if the teaser photos are anything to go by, it looks like fans are in for a very dramatic term.

The next generation of Waterloo Road pupils star in first look images for the new series, alongside some very familiar faces .

One photo (above) shows headteacher Kim Campbell (returning star Angela Griffin) attempting to restore order as her students embark on a protest that gets out of hand.

Another shot (below) shows fan favourites Donte (Adam Thomas) and Chlo Charles (Katie Griffiths), who got married in the third season of the show, and are parents to two children, Izzie and Tommy.

The Charles family in the Waterloo Road reboot BBC

The children will be played by Thomas’ niece Scarlett and his son Teddy.

Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh will be among the new additions to the cast as dinner lady Nicky Walters, who appears to be having a serious conversation over the phone in one of the teaser shots (below).

She will be joined by fellow Corrie alumna Rachel Leskovac as the school’s head of English, Coral Walker, alongside Peep Show’s Neil Fitzmaurice as history teacher Neil Guthrie.

Kym Marsh in Waterloo Road BBC

Vincent Jerome will play deputy headteacher Lindon King, joined by James Baxter as fellow deputy head Joe Casey, Jo Coffey as Wendy Whitwell, the personal assistant to Griffin’s character, and Shauna Shim as music teacher Valerie Chambers.

Katherine Pearce, Ryan Clayton and Sonia Ibrahim will round out the school’s new staff, while the line-up of younger actors playing Waterloo Road pupils includes Adam Abbou, Priyasasha Kumari, Noah Valentine and Adam Ali.

According to the BBC, the protest shown in the first -ook pictures turns into a riot which will have "huge ramifications" for everyone involved.

Pupils, parents and the faculty will have to navigate issues including teen homelessness, the cost of living, racism, sexism, mental health and dealing with their sexuality, according to the show’s synopsis, which also hints at "friendships, fun and a few romances".

The staff of Waterloo Road must deal with a protest that turns into a riot BBC

The seven-part series, which was announced back in 2021, will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in January 2023.

"Waterloo Road is the perfect lens through which to explore post-COVID Britain," said Piers Wenger, then the BBC's director of drama.

"From the perspective of those who have arguably been affected most: young people in education. We are thrilled to be returning to this brilliant format – its thrills and spills, unmissable characters and high drama – at a time when audiences across Britain need it most."

Waterloo Road is returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in January. All 10 seasons are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

