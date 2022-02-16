The Bay season 3 concluded on Wednesday night, with viewers finally learning the truth about the suspicious death of aspiring local boxer Saif Rahman.

ITV drama The Bay has been officially renewed for a fourth season, with DS Jenn Townsend set to return for another coastal-set mystery.

The new season marked Marsha Thomason's debut as the new star of the drama series, taking on the role of incoming family liaison officer DS Jenn Townsend, who inherits the troubled patch previously overseen by DS Lisa Armstrong (Morven Christie), who led the cast of the previous two seasons.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said of season 4: “I’m delighted that we will be returning to Morecambe for another series of The Bay. Marsha Thomason delivered a brilliant performance as DS Jenn Townsend, and it will be exciting to see where Daragh takes her character in series 4. Thanks to everyone at Tall Story Pictures for creating and continuing to deliver such a distinctive series.”

Catherine Oldfield, Executive Producer of Tall Story Pictures, added: “We are delighted at how The Bay audiences have taken to new FLO, DS Jenn Townsend, played by the brilliant Marsha Thomason and how Jenn’s arrival and her personal storyline has breathed new energy into the show... We can’t wait to get going on the new series."

The Bay viewers praised Marsha Thomason's new detective, after RadioTimes.com asked our readers to weigh in with their thoughts on her first appearance.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Bay season 4.

Will The Bay return for season 4?

Yes! Filming for The Bay season 4 begins later this year with further casting news to be announced.

Co-creator and co-writer Daragh Carville previously told RadioTimes.com and other press: "We would love to come back. The show is always conceived of as a returning show.

"You can probably tell from the way we’re speaking about it, we’re all really committed to these characters and the world of the show. So certainly, we’d love to come back but as ever, it’s in the hands of the audience so let’s see how they respond."

The Bay season 4 cast speculation

We can expect the return of Cobra star Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend, a family liaison officer. She replaced Morven Christie, who will not return to the series.

Other The Bay cast members likely to return are Daniel Ryan (Innocent, Home Fires), Erin Shanagher (Viewpoint, Peaky Blinders), Thomas Law (The World's End, A Cinderella Story) and Andrew Dowbiggin (Cobra, Coronation Street).

Is there a trailer for The Bay season 4?

There's no trailer yet for The Bay season 4. We'll keep this page updated.

