The series – which debuted in 2019 and concluded its most recent season in February 2022 – will resume on Wednesday 8th March and once again follow DS Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thomason) as she attempts to solve another coastal-set mystery.

ITV has confirmed that crime drama The Bay will return for its fourth season next month.

Thomason joined the cast as the lead detective in the third season, taking over from Morven Christie who had starred as DC Lisa Armstrong in the opening two runs.

This time around, the drama will revolve around the shocking and suspicious death of local mum of four Beth Metcalf – with the resulting investigation uncovering secrets and lies at every turn.

According to the synopsis, DS Townsend and her team will need to find answers fast to help Beth's widow Dean (Gentleman Jack's Joe Armstrong), who is so consumed by grief that he is unable to provide the necessary care that his children desperately need.

Alongside Thomason, a number of other familiar faces from previous seasons will be back, including Daniel Ryan (Innocent), Erin Shanagher (Peaky Blinders), Thomas Law (The World’s End), Andrew Dowbiggin (COBRA) and Barry Sloane (Revenge).

New cast members this time out include Claire Goose (Unforgotten) as Chris Fischer’s ex-wife Jacqui, Ian Puleston-Davies (Pennyworth), Karl Davies (The Tower) and Christopher Coghill (Slow Horses), while the four Metcalf children are played by Tom Taylor (Us), Eloise Thomas (Chloe), Will Oldfield (The Goes Wrong Show) and Ella Smith (CBeebies Presents: The Tempest).

When filming began on the new season last June, ITV's head of drama Polly Hill said: “The Bay continues to captivate viewers and is a hugely successful drama for ITV, both on linear transmission and the ITV Hub [now ITVX].

"Marsha Thomason's casting in the last series was inspired, and Daragh Carville and the Tall Story Pictures team once again deliver a plot full of twists and turns that will keep you guessing to the end."

The Bay season 4 will premiere on ITV1 at 9pm on Wednesday 8th March. The Bay seasons 1-3 are available to watch on ITVX and BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

