Next up is BBC drama Chloe, a psychological thriller that follows a woman called Becky , who compulsively follows an aspirational woman on Instagram called Chloe. When Chloe suddenly dies, Becky’s mission to find out why leads her to take on an alter-ego and infiltrate Chloe’s posh social circle.

The BBC has kicked off 2022 with a host of thrilling dramas, with The Tourist , The Responder and Four Lives all having captured the imaginations of viewers so far.

The series explores themes of social media, anxiety, identity and deceit, exposing the disparities between the real and online world.

The six-parter is penned by Sex Education director Alice Seabright, who also co-wrote a season three episode of Sex Education with the show’s creator, Laurie Nunn).

“I feel like everyone who works on the show relates to Becky,” Seabright recently told the Guardian in an interview ahead of Chloe's launch. “Even though none of us have ever infiltrated the life of our dead ex-best friend.”

The Crown’s Erin Doherty will lead the cast as Becky, with Billy Howle (The Serpent), Jack Farthing (Poldark) and Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London) also playing major roles.

Read on for everything you need to know about Chloe, including release date, full cast and a more detailed plot synopsis.

BBC drama Chloe release date

Erin Doherty as Becky in BBC's Chloe

The series will premiere on Sunday 6th February at 9pm– launching on both BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, internationally the series is being released on Amazon Prime Video – who co-produced the series with the BBC.

Chloe cast

The Crown star Erin Doherty leads the cast as Becky Green – a social media-obsessed woman from Bristol who has been incessantly watching the titular Chloe Fairbourne before she makes a startling discovery.

Key supporting roles are played by Gangs of London's Pippa Bennett-Warner, Poldark's Jack Farthing, The Serpent's Billy Howle and Search Party's Brandon Michael Hall – while newcomer Alexander Eliot makes his debut.

And the cast also includes Poppy Gilbert (Stay Close), Akshay Khanna (Grace), Lisa Palfrey (Cobra), Estella Daniels (Da Vinci's Demons) and Jach Christou (Penny on M.A.R.S.).

Chloe plot

The series tells the story of Bristol-based Becky Green, who takes on a new identity in a bid to uncover the mysterious death of a social media influencer whose seemingly perfect life she had been closely following.

The official plot synopsis provided by the BBC reads: "The thriller follows Becky Green who has been watching Chloe Fairbourne (Poppy Gilbert) via her perfect social media images for some time; Chloe’s charmed life, adoring husband and circle of high-achieving friends are always just a click away.

"Becky can’t resist watching a life that contrasts so starkly with her own; a life spent caring for her mother, who has early-onset dementia, in their small seaside flat on the outskirts of Bristol. When Chloe dies suddenly, Becky assumes a new identity and infiltrates the enviable lives of Chloe's closest friends to find out what happened to her."

Chloe trailer

If you're suitably intrigued so far, you can check out the below trailer to get a closer glimpse at just what to expect from the series.

The two-minute-long clip offers a sneak peek at Becky as she embarks on her unconventional undercover mission, promising a rather eerie atmosphere.

Chloe arrives on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 6th February 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.