Chloe star reveals "shock to the system" filming after The Crown

Doherty stars as Becky, who takes it upon herself to investigate the death of the eponymous Chloe (Poppy Gilbert), who may or may not be a stranger. Information is drip-fed throughout and it's not always clear what's true and what isn't. It's believed that she took her own life, but Becky isn't so sure and assumes a different identity to infiltrate Chloe's inner circle.

The last time Erin Doherty was on our screens, she was playing straight-talking Princess Anne in Netflix super hit The Crown . That role, and the production itself, could not be more different from Chloe, a BBC/Amazon psychological drama from the mind of Alice Seabright ( Sex Education ).

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about the contrast between the two projects, she said: "For me personally, I've never been on set so much, so that was the most immediate kind of like, 'Whoa'.

"It was just a huge shock to the system because with The Crown, sometimes there would be months when I wouldn't turn up. It's a different skill in itself working that way because you have to be ready. There's just a bit more pressure.

"With this, even when we were pushed for time with getting scenes done, it was always about what was necessary for the scene. It was never like, 'Oh, let's just do that because it will be quick' or whatever. It was always about what the scene was saying and what these characters needed to be saying. It just felt really, really pure in that sense. It was a really, really pure experience."

She added: "That was kind of the rarest thing on the whole for me, was to be so invested in these people and about telling their story and showing their perspectives rather than 'in this scene we need to see that'. It didn’t feel orchestrated in any way. It was a very organic experience."

Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London), Jack Farthing (Poldark) and Akshay Khanna (Grantchester) also star as Chloe's friends, with Billy Howle (The Serpent) playing her husband. Search Party's Brandon Micheal Hall plays a man who quickly cottons on to Becky's duplicity.

"I'm nervous about [what viewers will think of Becky]," admitted Doherty. "It's the most I've ever been like, I don't know [how people will feel about my character]. In a way, that's kind of what she's there for, that's exactly the purpose of that character. And that’s why, as an actor, it was so fascinating to get inside her head because I've never seen anyone like that portrayed before.

"If there is just a sliver of compassion for her, that's all I really hope for because there is a catalyst for this behaviour. And I just hope that people can go, 'OK, maybe I wouldn't behave that way, but maybe I would'.

"When I read it, I was like, I buy that someone could behave that way. I don't know what that says about me, but I buy it. I just think it's so plausible, so hopefully there are people out there who are like, 'Yeah, I see her'. Hopefully."

Chloe airs on BBC One on Sunday 6th February at 9pm.