Grantchester season 7: Release date rumours, plot, cast and latest news

ITV crime drama Grantchester will return for a seventh season, with a release date potentially much sooner than you’d think.

Advertisement

Adapted from the fictional Grantchester Mysteries novels by James Runcie (set in the real-life village Grantchester), the series was renewed for season seven and began filming before season six even aired, with Tom Brittney stepping behind the camera to direct an episode.

Speaking about the return to filming – and his move behind the camera – Brittney said: “I’m thrilled to be back on set with my Grantchester family and back in our happy place. I’m also absolutely over the moon to be given the opportunity to direct an episode this series, it’s been a life ambition of mine and I can’t wait for the audience to see it (and also I can finally order Robson about!).”

Robson Green added: “Great to be back in the world we all refer to as our ‘HAPPY PLACE.’ This new series is the best yet and is testament to the outstanding creative team that make this extraordinary, likeable, charming and entertaining tale what it is…Class!”

Read on for everything you need to know about Grantchester season seven.

Grantchester season 7 release date

Filming for Grantchester season seven got underway in July 2021, suggesting we could see the seventh season on our screens in the first half of 2022.

Grantchester season 7 cast

ITV

It seems clear that Tom Brittney and Robson Green will each reprise their roles as Reverend Will Davenport and his crime-solving partner DI Geordie Keating respectively.

We’ll also hopefully see the return of Jemma Redgrave (Amelia Davenport), Nick Brimble (Jack Chapman), Tessa Peake-Jones (Mrs. Sylvia Maguire/Chapman), Al Weaver (Leonard Finch), Kacey Ainsworth (Cathy Keating), Bradley Hall (DC Larry Peters), and Skye Lucia Degruttola (Esme Keating).

The season seven synopsis reads: “With a new decade just around the corner, the question of what the future holds is on everyone’s minds, not least Will’s, but before the 50s roll over into the swinging sixties there are some crimes to solve and some life-changing decisions to be made that might change life in Grantchester forever.”

Grantchester season 7 trailer

There’s no trailer yet for Grantchester season seven. We’ll keep this page updated.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Want more show content? Find out where Grantchester is filmed with our location guide.

You can order the Grantchester Mysteries books from Amazon.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.