Grantchester series 7 confirmed – with series star set to direct an episode

Grantchester season seven is officially a go, with filming on the latest series having got underway before the sixth run has even aired.

Advertisement

Stars Robson Green and Tom Brittney are returning as DI Geordie Keating and Grantchester‘s Reverend Will Davenport respectively, and Brittney is also moving behind the camera – with the actor set to direct one episode.

According to ITV, the series will be set in the long hot summer of 1959 with wedding season in full swing and Geordie Keating as busy as ever investigating a range of local murder cases.

The synopsis reads: “With a new decade just around the corner, the question of what the future holds is on everyone’s minds, not least Will’s, but before the 50s roll over into the swinging sixties there are some crimes to solve and some life-changing decisions to be made that might change life in Grantchester forever.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

In addition to Green and Brittney, several other cast members will also reprise their roles, including Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. Chapman, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Melissa Johns as Miss Scott and Bradley Hall as Larry Peters.

And there will also be a number of guest stars during the run, including Charlotte Ritchie (Feel Good), Ellora Torchia (The Split), Emma Cunniffe (Roadkill), Janie Dee (Official Secrets), Philip Whitchurch (Holby City), Rowena King (Emergence), Anna Wilson-Jones (Victoria), Michael D. Xavier (Gentleman Jack) and many more.

Speaking about the return to filming – and his move behind the camera, Brittney said: “I’m thrilled to be back on set with my Grantchester family and back in our happy place. I’m also absolutely over the moon to be given the opportunity to direct an episode this series, it’s been a life ambition of mine and I can’t wait for the audience to see it (and also I can finally order Robson about!).”

Green, added: “Great to be back in the world we all refer to as our ‘HAPPY PLACE.’ This new series is the best yet and is testament to the outstanding creative team that make this extraordinary, likeable, charming and entertaining tale what it is…Class!”

Granchester will return to ITV for season 6 in Autumn 2021. You can order the Grantchester Mysteries books from Amazon.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.