Feel Good season 2 release date: Latest news on Mae Martin’s acclaimed Netflix series

Mae Martin and Charlotte Ritchie are back for another season of comedy drama Feel Good, which will be available to binge watch on Netflix next month.

It’s safe to say that the first instalment in the series made a big impression last year, enjoying glowing reviews from critics and landing Martin a prestigious BAFTA nomination for their performance.

Fans will be hoping for a similarly strong follow-up, particularly as these remaining six episodes will bring the love story between Mae and George to an end.

As of May 2021, Netflix have released the first Feel Good season two trailer (more on that below) as well as confirming the release date for the final chapter – read on for all the details.

When is Feel Good season 2’s release date?

CONFIRMED: Feel Good season two will be released on Netflix on Friday 4th June.

Fans should also check out the BAFTA Television Awards 2021, which are being held just two days later on Sunday 6th June, where Mae Martin is nominated for their performance in season one.

In December 2020, it was announced that Feel Good had been renewed for a second and final season, with Mae Martin celebrating the news in a video shared to Instagram from the set.

Mae Martin said: “I’m beyond excited to be able to return to the world of Feel Good, and to see Mae and George’s love story through to the dramatic conclusion we had always planned.

“I’m really deeply attached to this story and I’m so grateful to be getting back to work with the incredible team at Objective Fiction and our hilarious cast.

“Having spent most of 2020 speaking only to my kettle and my television as I watched the world burn on the internet, I’m euphoric to be around other human beings again. Seeing Joe Hampson’s and my dumb jokes come to life is heaven.”

Channel 4 co-produced the first season of Feel Good, which remains available to stream on All 4 in the UK, but the broadcaster is no longer involved in the series.

Feel Good season 2 plot

Channel 4

**SPOILERS FOR SEASON ONE**

The first series of Feel Good ended dramatically as Mae went down a dark and destructive path, relapsing in her cocaine addiction and losing her sponsor, Maggie, after having a meaningless affair with her daughter.

In the final scene, she lies in bed with girlfriend George, who asks her: “Is there anything you need to tell me?”

It remains to be seen whether Mae will come clean or attempt to cover up her misdeeds, but season two will follow the comedian attempt to get her life back on track.

The official logline reads: “Mae and George’s complicated love story continues as Mae struggles to come to terms with the ghosts from her past and George tries to reinvent her present. Can they grow together or will they grow apart?”

On the bright side, Mae’s comedy career seems to be taking off as a video of her set goes viral online and crowds begin turning out to see her perform.

Feel Good season 2 cast

Channel 4

Stand-up comedian Mae Martin will once again lead the cast of Feel Good, starring opposite Ghosts and Call The Midwife actress Charlotte Ritchie.

Several members of the supporting cast are confirmed to be returning for season two, including Lisa Kudrow and Adrian Lukis as Mae’s parents and Philip Burgers as her slacker housemate, Phil.

Anthony Head (Merlin), Jordan Stephens (Catastrophe), John Ross Bowie (The Big Bang Theory) and Eleanor Matsuura (The Walking Dead) are joining the cast for season two in unspecified roles.

Feel Good season 2 trailer

In May 2021, Netflix dropped the first trailer for Feel Good season two, which sees Mae and George struggling to reconnect after she takes some time away. You can watch below.

Feel Good is available to stream as a box set on All 4.