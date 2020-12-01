When is the Ghosts Christmas special? Cast, plot and latest series 3 news

If you can’t get enough of BBC One sitcom Ghosts, the latest creation of the acclaimed Horrible Histories comedy troupe, then you’re in luck because the show is returning for a festive special.

The upcoming episode will air later in December as Alison and Mike host their first Christmas in a house infested with ghouls, with Mike’s family as their guests.

They’ll want to keep the antics to a minimum as they hope to have the perfect day, but that won’t be easy with such a picky group of spirits to please.

We now know exactly when the festive special will air on BBC One, so read on for more details as well as everything we know so far about the upcoming third series.

Ghosts Christmas special

Ghosts will return for a special festive instalment on Wednesday, 23rd December at 8:30pm on BBC One.

Filmed at the start of the year along with the rest of series two, The Ghost of Christmas will follow all the antics at Button House as Mike’s family comes to visit on Christmas Day.

The full synopsis for the episode reads: “It’s Christmas at Button House, and as Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) are hosting his family for the first time, Mike is determined to make it perfect.

“However his plan to make his parents relax may be optimistic. Alison is also determined to deliver the best Christmas ever for the living and the dead, although the latter aren’t filled with festive cheer.

“It turns out Christmas just isn’t that much fun when you’re deceased. A new arrival in the house forces Julian (Simon Farnaby) to confront past wrongs and as he delves into memories of his former life, he has a revelation that could help the ghosts rediscover the real message of Christmas.”

When is Ghosts season 3 released?

There’s no confirmed premiere date for the third series of Ghosts just yet, but the sitcom is expected to return in 2021.

Series two filmed in early 2020, wrapping mere days before the UK went into a nationwide lockdown in March, and was ready for broadcast by September.

If series three runs on a similar production cycle, we could see new episodes in Autumn 2021, but that very much depends on how the COVID-19 crisis has developed.

Star and co-creator Laurence Rickard gave RadioTimes.com and other press an update on Ghosts season three, saying: “One of the tricky things at the moment is knowing how rules and regulations will change between now and February. And also, I think everyone’s got an eye over how different productions manage things and how sets work.

“A bit of a switch is trying to keep an eye on avoiding unnecessary crowd scenes and things like that, but we always want to be trying to be bigger and better and more ambitious.

“I don’t think we’re tempering it in that sense, we’re just having to look at some of the practicalities of shooting with a slightly more intense eye.”

Ghosts co-star Kiell Smith-Bynoe told filming is looking to resume sometime in “the first six months” of 2021, depending on scheduling conflicts.

Ghosts season 3 cast

BBC

Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe will return as the show’s two main living characters, Alison and Mike, who have to juggle their chaotic lives with the demands of their undead tenants.

The creators of Ghosts will also be back – Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond – all of whom portray characters on the show.

In addition, Lolly Adefope and Katy Wix will also return as Georgian noblewoman Kitty and witch trial victim Mary, two of the other spirits in Mike and Alison’s home.

What will happen in Ghosts season 3?

It’s not yet known what exactly will happen in the third series of Ghosts, but we expect to see Mike and Alison continue their Herculean effort to turn their inherited house into a luxurious place to live.

The renovation has been moving on at a slow pace, but if they can get more events booked in then perhaps they’ll be able to take things to the next level.

Series two also delved further into the backstories of several ghosts, giving fans an insight into what their lives were like and the circumstances of their demise, so we could see more of that too.

Is there a Ghosts season 3 trailer?

Not just yet. Filming is expected to take place in early 2021, so we could get a look sometime next summer as long as production isn’t halted by coronavirus.

Ghosts is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.