Ghosts writers already have storylines in mind for future series

The writers behind popular sitcom Ghosts have revealed they already have ideas for future episodes, if the series gets recommissioned by the BBC.

Set at the ancestral home of Button House, filmed at West Horsley Place in Surrey, the series follows a young couple, Alison and Mike (played by Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe), who find themselves living alongside several fussy ghosts.

The series was written and created by the troupe behind CBBC’s Horrible Histories and Sky One’s Yonderland, who hope to keep it going beyond series three.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, co-creator Laurence Rickard explains that the writers prefer to hold strong stories for when the time is right, even though that risks never getting to tell them at all.

“There are always ideas where we go, ‘that’s right, but not yet’,” he says. “And obviously, you’re aware that you’re banking these things on a hope.

“But there are some things that we came up with where we went ‘that’s a good story to explore, particularly in terms of backstories, but it’s too soon or that character hasn’t earned that sort of exploration yet. Or it’s something that only makes sense once you know the character really well.”

Rickard adds, “And so there were things really early on where we were like, ‘That’s great but that feels like a series three thing’. And I think there’s a degree to which you sort of have to do that.

“Just cramming everything in, regardless of whether or not it earns its place, would be a shame. And so I think we put things in the bank hoping that there will be time to explore them in the future.”

Co-star Mathew Baynton echoed that Ghosts, which recently earned a BAFTA nomination for Best Scripted Comedy, has “more stories to tell” and that “we certainly know that we want this show to go on”.

The first series of Ghosts proved so popular that the BBC commissioned series two and three at the same time, as well as a Christmas special which aired last year. The series is also being remade for an American audience, with some different ghosts as part of the ensemble.

Ghosts series three arrives on Monday 9th August at 8:30pm on BBC One. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.