Grantchester's Robson Green teases Geordie’s new “bachelor” life

Speaking ahead of season 7, which arrives next month, Green revealed that Geordie is “lost” without the “safety net of family”, and that he’s “back to square one and almost a bachelor again”.

Grantchester star Robson Green has teased what viewers can expect to see from his character DI Geordie Keating after his wife Cathy packed him a bag and asked for time apart at the end of season 6.

Green explained that following the dramatic end to season 6, Geordie has been living with Will at the vicarage, but things haven’t been entirely light and breezy in that set-up either.

He said" “He is a shadow of his former self, he’s like a fish out of water. There’s a lot of scope for odd couple behaviour – Tom is definitely Jack Lemmon and Geordie is Walter Matthau.

“It’s a very simple tale for Geordie, a long time ago he met the love of his life in Cathy, then he lost her and now he has to try and win her back.”

Grantchester season 7

It sounds like Tom Brittney’s Reverend Will Davenport is in for his own romantic struggles this season, as Green revealed that the two share love life tips, for better or worse.

“The one person Geordie seeks advice from, who he shouldn’t seek advice from is Will," he explained. "There’s a funny irony being played out throughout the series. Geordie is also giving Will relationship advice when his own marriage is falling apart.”

The new season of Grantchester, which is adapted from the Grantchester Mysteries novels by James Runcie, will start with wedding season in full swing in the village, so it seems romance really is in the air for this seventh outing.

It will also be the first time that Tom Brittney steps behind the camera, as the actor assumes directorial duties for an episode.

Grantchester will return to ITV on Friday 11th March. You can order the Grantchester Mysteries books from Amazon.

