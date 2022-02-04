When Becky's estranged friend Chloe, who she regularly stalks on Instagram, suddenly dies, Becky decides to infiltrate her friendship group and work out what exactly happened to her.

Brand new BBC drama Chloe begins on Sunday, with The Crown 's Erin Doherty starring as Becky – a social media-obsessed woman who has spent much of her adult life looking after her mother with dementia.

Written by Sex Education director Alice Seabright, this six-parter features an impressive cast – but who stars in Chloe?

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of Chloe.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Chloe cast

Erin Doherty plays Becky

Who is Becky? Becky is a temp who lives with her mother and constantly compares herself to the picture-perfect lives she sees on Instagram, particularly that of Chloe, her estranged friend. When she learns of Chloe's death, she decides to infiltrate the group of friends she left behind.

Where have I seen Erin Doherty before? Erin Doherty is best known for portraying Princess Anne in seasons three and four of The Crown. Prior to that big role, Doherty had appeared in Les Misérables and Call the Midwife.

Billy Howle plays Elliot

Who is Elliot? Elliot is a politician and Chloe's widower. While seemingly generous and thoughtful, he's a complicated character who's able to hide his darkest secrets from his closest friends.

Where have I seen Billy Howle before? Billy Howle's big breakout role was that of Edward Mayhew in On Chesil Beach, after which he appeared in The Seagull, Outlaw King, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Serpent, The Beast Must Die and MotherFatherSon.

Pippa Bennett-Warner plays Livia

Who is Livia? Livia runs her own PR and events company and was a friend of Chloe's. She is married with children and manages to juggle all of her commitments, but feels guilty over what happened to Chloe.

Where have I seen Pippa Bennett-Warner before? Pippa Bennett-Warner has appeared in Patient Zero, Johnny English Strikes Again, Death in Paradise, Vera, Doctor Who and Lewis, but she is best known for her roles in Harlots, Sick Note and Roadkill. She is set to star in upcoming film See How They Run with Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell.

Jack Farthing plays Richard

Who is Richard? Richard is the kid of Chloe's friendship group, clinging onto his youth by continuing to party.

Where have I seen Jack Farthing before? Jack Farthing is best known for appearing in The Riot Club, Poldark, Spencer and Love, Wedding Repeat. He has also appeared in The ABC Murders, Cilla, Da Vinci's Demons and Silk.

Poppy Gilbert plays Chloe

Who is Chloe? Chloe is somewhat of an enigma and social media is a large part of her life. She's going through a difficult time in her life when she's discovered dead.

Where have I seen Poppy Gilbert before? Poppy Gilbert has appeared in Stay Close, Leonardo, Midsomer Murders, The Pale Horse and Call the Midwife.

Akshay Khanna plays Anish

Who is Anish? Anish is Elliot's best friend. They met at university and set up a business together.

Where have I seen Akshay Khanna before? Akshay Khanna has appeared in Grantchester and Grace prior to starring in Chloe.

Brandon Michael Hall plays Josh

Who is Josh? Josh is someone who grows close to Becky and falls for her adventurous side.

Where have I seen Brandon Michael Hall before? Brandon Michael Hall is an American actor best known for starring in US comedies like The Mayor, God Friended Me and Search Party. He has also appeared in Broad City, Unforgettable, The Characters and Power.

Orlando James plays Callum

Who is Callum? Callum is one of Chloe's friends.

Where have I seen Orlando James before? Orlando James has appeared in Doctor Who, The Winter's Tale, Wonder Woman 1984 and The Laureate.

Natasha Atherton plays Tara

Who is Tara? Tara is one of Chloe's friends.

Where have I seen Natasha Atherton before? Natasha Atherton has appeared in The Girl Before, Professor T, Hannah, Get Even, Vera, Doctors and Tyrant.

Eloise Thomas plays young Becky

Advertisement

Where have I seen Eloise Thomas before? Chloe is Eloise Thomas' first major TV project.