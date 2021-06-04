The Beast Must Die season 2 release date: Latest news on BritBox’s sequel series A Sword In My Bones

The story of DI Nigel Strangeways is not over yet. Because after the success of BritBox’s compelling new drama – which we gave four stars in our The Beast Must Die review – the show has been confirmed for a second season.

But the second season will swap the Isle of Wight for a “new cinematic setting”, as well as introducing a whole new cast of characters for Billy Howle’s Strangeways to meet. So it’s goodbye to Jared Harris and Cush Jumbo and co, and hello to an as-yet-unconfirmed set of guest stars for season two.

Here’s what we know so far.

Will there be a season 2 of The Beast Must Die?

Yes! Following on from the season one launch on 27th May 2021, a second season has already been commissioned.

With the new title A Sword In My Bones, season two is in development with New Regency Television and Ridley Scott’s Scott Free (as of June 2021). It sounds like we’ll be leaving the Isle of Wight behind, as well as most of the characters from season one – except for Strangeways.

The Beast Must Die season 2 release date

We don’t yet know when season two will be released – we’ll let you know when we have more of an idea,

What is The Beast Must Die season 2 about?

Details are still under wraps. And we can’t take any clues from the books, because season two will be deviating even further from the Strangeways novels by Nicholas Blake (AKA Cecil Day-Lewis); instead of adapting another of the novels, screenwriter Gaby Chiappe has instead created her own original story, titled A Sword In My Bones.

Ed Rubin, Head of New Regency Television International and Marina Brackenbury, Executive Producer, Scott Free UK said: “Harnessing a similar emotional intensity and thriller pulse to season one; A Sword In My Bones will offer up even greater narrative scope, a terrific new cast of characters and a whole new cinematic setting.”

The Beast Must Die season 2 cast: Who is returning?

It seems we’ll get an entirely new cast of characters – with one exception. BritBox says that Billy Howle is “mooted to return to the role of Detective Nigel Strangeways”.

Now, “mooted” is an unusual choice of word, but it sounds like the actor is almost certain to return.

Howle, whose previous credits include The Serpent and On Chesil Beach, said: “I am thrilled by the reception to The Beast Must Die. A lot of hard work by all the cast and crew went into making the first original drama for BritBox, during a pandemic, and it seems to have paid off. I would relish the opportunity to take on the role of Strangeways again and am really excited by the prospect of this next chapter.”

Will Harrison, BritBox UK MD commented: “We are all immensely proud of our first original, scripted drama and the reception it has received from critics and subscribers alike. We are working closely with our partners at Scott Free and New Regency to explore what may lie in store for Detective Strangeways.”

Before the season one premiere, Howle himself told RadioTimes.com that he had unfinished business with Strangeways.

“I really wrestled with him, with Strangeways – not just in terms of getting into character, but there’s just parts of him that I found incredibly frustrating and stressful,” he said. “It was stressful to be him for however many months we were on the Isle of Wight.

“Having said that, at the end of the process, I sort of did feel slightly deflated, perhaps more so than [usual] – because it’s quite common that I do feel a bit deflated at the end of a job. But that’s more to do with the sort of social aspects of working with people. So I was wondering, why do I feel something sort of irresolute about this? And I was trying to put my finger on what it was, and I realised, you know: what the hell happens to him? I felt a great sense of care towards him… and I sort of thought, wow, is he still that lonely?

“And part of my job is sort of convincing myself that – well, no, I guess it’s the whole job really, but convincing myself that I am this lonely figure and all that stuff. So it resonates. And it kind of leaves this residual feeling of irresolution and yeah, it’s still with me now. And I’m still thinking, what happens to Strangeways next?”

What was The Beast Must Die season 1 about?

BritBox/ITV

As BritBox puts it: “The Beast Must Die is a gripping contemporary revenge thriller set on the Isle of Wight. Following the hit and run of a six-year-old boy, his mother (Cush Jumbo OBE) is intent on avenging his death and the only thing keeping her going is the desire to hunt down and kill the man she believes is responsible. The troubled yet brilliant Detective Strangeways (Howle) has to unpick this web of tragedy and steer a course to justice.”

The cast for season one includes Jared Harris, Geraldine James, Nathaniel Parker, Maeve Dermody, Cush Jumbo, Mia Tomlinson, and Barney Sayburn.

