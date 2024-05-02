The drama follows Cush Jumbo (Deadwater Fell, Criminal Record) as a mother intent on avenging her son's death after he was tragically killed in a hit and run. She wishes for nothing more than to find the man responsible and kill him as her personal form of justice.

Jumbo isn't the only familiar face in this cast, as she is also joined by Billy Howle (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Detective Strangeways, who is investigating the case, as well as Jared Harris (Chernobyl) as "master manipulator" George Rattery.

Read on to find out more about the cast of The Beast Must Die, which is now available to stream on ITVX.

More like this

The Beast Must Die cast: Full list of characters and actors in ITVX drama

The full cast list for The Beast Must Die is as follows but scroll on to find out more about the characters, what you can expect from them in the series and where you've also seen the actors before.

Cush Jumbo as Frances Cairnes

Billy Howle as DI Nigel Strangeways

Jared Harris as George Rattery

Geraldine James as Joy Rattery

Mia Tomlinson as Lena

Maeve Dermody as Violet Rattery

Nathaniel Parker as Blount

Douggie McMeekin as Vincent O'Brien

Barney Sayburn as Phil Rattery

William Llande as Martie Cairnes

Cush Jumbo plays Frances Cairnes

Cush Jumbo in The Beast Must Die. ITV/New Regency Television International/Scott Free

Who is Frances Cairnes? Having suffered through the loss of her husband in a sailing accident seven years ago, Frances is now left heartbroken over the tragic murder of her young son Martie in a hit and run. She's intent on bringing Martie's suspected killer, George, to justice – but is it really him?

Where have I seen Cush Jumbo before? Jumbo has most recently been seen on our screens in Apple TV+ thriller Criminal Record but is also known for her roles in Harlan Coben's Stay Close, The Good Wife, The Good Fight and Deadwater Fell.

Billy Howle plays DI Nigel Strangeways

Billy Howle as Nigel Strangeways in The Beast Must Die. ITV/New Regency Television International/Scott Free

Who is DI Nigel Strangeways? Battling his own personal demons, Nigel comes to the Isle of Wight after having been transferred to Newport police station. There, he meets Frances, who he becomes obsessed with figuring out, but in the process, also uncovers more about Martie's case that leads him on a twisted investigation.

Where have I seen Billy Howle before? Howle is known for his roles in Glue, MotherFatherSon, The Serpent and Under The Banner of Heaven, which has also recently landed on ITVX. He also starred in BBC's Chloe as well as films like Infinite Storm, Outlaw King and The Seagull.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jared Harris plays George Rattery

Jared Harris as George Rattery in The Beast Must Die. ITV/New Regency Television International/Scott Free

Who is George Rattery? An incredible showman, full of charm and also quite the manipulator, George is the person who Frances suspects of killing her son. He's also hiding his own personal familial secrets as Frances gets closer in his circle.

Where have I seen Jared Harris before? Harris is no stranger to the screen, having been best known for his roles in Mad Men as Lane Pryce, The Crown seasons 1 and 2 as King George VI and in Chernobyl as Valery Legasov. He has also starred in Carnival Row, Foundation, The Terror and Fringe.

Geraldine James plays Joy Rattery

Geraldine James as Joy in The Beast Must Die. ITV/New Regency Television International/Scott Free

Who is Joy Rattery? Joy is George's older sister who, after the death of their parents when they were young, took responsibility for him and made him into the man he is today. The pair have a complex relationship, with Joy resenting her brother but also blaming everyone else but him for the problems around him.

Where have I seen Geraldine James before? James has starred in various TV, film and stage productions over the years including Anne With An E, Benediction, Silo and This Town. She has also starred in the Downton Abbey 2019 film and is set to star in Dope Girls.

Maeve Dermody as Violet Rattery

Maeve Dermody. Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Viaplay UK

Who is Violet Rattery? Violet is George's wife, who was swept off her feet when they first met and in the process of their relationship, has lost a bit of herself and grown a little weaker.

Where have I seen Maeve Dermody before? The Australian actress is known for her roles in Marcella, Carnival Row, Why Didn't They Ask Evans? and SS-GB.

Mia Tomlinson as Lena

Who is Lena? Lena is Violet's younger sister who is a little lost and full of insecurities. She is caught up in an affair with George and is also someone that Frances befriends in order to get closer to the family.

Where have I seen Mia Tomlinson before? Tomlinson has voiced the character of Roanna in Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor Chronicles and has also starred in The Lost Pirate Kingdom.

The Beast Must Die is now available to stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.