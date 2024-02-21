The series stars Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo as duelling detectives – one, younger and trying to fix a corrupt system, the other, older, more experienced and determined to protect his legacy.

The series also tackled important and timely themes surrounding modern day policing, racism, misogyny and more. But will it be returning for a second season?

Read on for everything you need to know about Criminal Record season 2.

Will there be Criminal Record season 2?

Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo in Criminal Record. Apple TV+

It's hard to say at this point whether Criminal Record will be returning for season 2. The first season saw the central case wrapped up, and Apple has not yet confirmed anything about the show's future.

When asked about the potential for a second season, Capaldi told The Hollywood Reporter: "Who knows? We’re just excited that we’ve done it and it’s out there, it’s been a real journey getting it to the screen. Working with Apple has been great but it’s a whole new world.

"When I was working with BBC or ITV, a show might get sold to Australia or Hong Kong or whatever. Now Apple just presses a button, and 130 countries all over the world get the show. Instantly. It’s a whole different ballgame for me. But I’m delighted, at my age, to still be part of it."

While the central storyline of the show did wrap up, and it could certainly stand-alone as a one-and-done season of television, there was a sting in the tail at the end of the final episode, as we found out some key information surrounding Hegarty's behaviour in the initial investigation – perhaps setting him on another collision path with Lenker.

We will keep this page updated once we have any further information regarding the future of Criminal Record.

When would a potential Criminal Record season 2 be released on Apple TV+?

Cush Jumbo in Criminal Record. Apple TV+

It's hard to say exactly when Criminal Record would be back for a second season, given that the first has just finished airing and it has not officially been re-commissioned yet.

However, we would certainly imagine that the absolute earliest we could see a second season would be in a year's time, meaning early 2025.

We will update this page if and when we get any more concrete information regarding the release of a potential Criminal Record season 2.

Criminal Record cast – Who would be back for a potential season 2?

Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo in Criminal Record. Apple TV+

If Criminal Record were to return for a second season then Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo are almost certain to both return as DCI Hegarty and DS Lenker respectively.

As for the rest of the cast, it seems less likely that some of the key players surrounding the Adelaide Burrowes case would be back, such as Cathy Tyson as Doris Mathis or Tom Moutchi as Errol Mathis.

Instead, supporting characters we are more likely to see return include Stephen Campbell Moore as Lenker's partner Leo Henratty, and Zoë Wanamaker as her mother Maureen, while Shaun Dooley and Dionne Brown could be back as their characters, too.

Here's a list of the actors and characters we may expect to see in a second season of Criminal Record:

Peter Capaldi as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty

Cush Jumbo as Detective Sergeant June Lenker

Dionne Brown as Detective Constable Chloe Summers

Shaun Dooley as Detective Sergeant Kim Cardwell

Stephen Campbell Moore as Leo Hanratty

Zoë Wanamaker as Maureen

Is there a trailer for Criminal Record season 2?

There isn't a trailer for Criminal Record season 2 yet, but we will make sure to update this page with any new footage if and when it is released.

For now, you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here.

