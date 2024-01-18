Following the release of Criminal Record, Capaldi has explained why it was necessary to include police failings within the series.

"It has to be done," the actor told Big Issue. "Clearly there are a lot of big problems and there is no point in us burying our heads in the sand and not addressing them, or not reflecting upon them."

Apple TV+ previously said the new series "touches on issues of race, institutional failure and the quest to find common ground in a polarised Britain", and Capaldi said his co-star Jumbo helped shape how the show tackled these issues.

He continued: "Responding to some of Cush's input, we wanted to put in some everyday racism and everyday misogyny. Not big dramatic moments, but the slow daily cuts of unpleasantness that people of colour and women feel and go through."

Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo in Criminal Record. Apple TV+

Capaldi noted that there are "a number of problems" when it comes to the police, something that is at the heart of Criminal Record.

"[The police] are unfortunately, recruiting people who are not suitable for that kind of work, and, clearly, there's a funding issue as well," Capaldi told The Hollywood Reporter.

He continued: "[The issues] had a direct influence on how the show developed, because you can't do a show about the police in London without engaging to some degree with those problems."

Such concerns were brought to light last year in an independent government report by Baroness Louise Casey that found there was "institutional racism, misogyny and homophobia in the Met".

Sir Mark Rowley, the police force's commissioner, said he accepted Baroness Casey's findings about racism, misogyny and homophobia and that they were systemic, but noted that he nor the Metropolitan Police would accept they were "institutional".

