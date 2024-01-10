But, with plenty still to unfurl in the central mystery, and a number of episodes still to go, when can viewers expect to see episode 3?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Criminal Record.

When is Criminal Record episode 3 out on Apple TV+?

Cush Jumbo as June Lenker in Criminal Record. Apple TV+

The first two episodes of Criminal Record were released at once on Wednesday 10th January, but when will episode 3 be released?

Well, it turns out fans won't have to wait long, with the third episode coming to Apple TV+ exactly one week later, on Wednesday 17th January.

From here on out the series will switch to a weekly release, with each episode arriving on its own one week after the last.

Criminal Record release schedule

Peter Capaldi as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty in Criminal Record. Apple TV+

If you're looking for the full release schedule for Criminal Record, then look no further – you can find a full list of the release dates for each of the eight episodes below.

The season will run from 10th January to 21st February 2024, with the episodes releasing as follows:

Episode 1 –Emergency Caller – Wednesday 10th January 2024 (out now)

Episode 2 – Two Calls – Wednesday 10th January 2024 (out now)

Episode 3 – Kid in the Park – Wednesday 17th January 2024

Episode 4 – Title TBC – Wednesday 24th January 2024

Episode 5 – Title TBC – Wednesday 31st January 2024

Episode 6 – Title TBC – Wednesday 7th February 2024

Episode 7 – Title TBC – Wednesday 14th February 2024

Episode 8 – Title TBC – Wednesday 21st February 2024

Criminal Record release time

Each new episode of Criminal Record will arrive on Apple TV+ at midnight Pacific Time, meaning those in the UK can watch the episodes from 8am GMT.

What is Criminal Record about?

Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo in Criminal Record. Apple TV+

The official synopsis for Criminal Record says: "From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman (Vera, Indian Summers), Criminal Record is a powerful new London crime thriller starring Academy Award winner Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo.

"An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case — one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy. The series touches on issues of race, institutional failure and the quest to find common ground in a polarised Britain."

Criminal Record trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Criminal Record right here:

Criminal Record will continue on Wednesday 17th January on Apple TV+. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.

