The pair will clash over an old murder case, with Capaldi's veteran Hegarty determined to protect his legacy and Jumbo's up-and-coming Lenker standing in his way.

Their tense face-off was already teased in a set of first-look images, though they didn't reveal much about the case that brought them together.

The new footage changes that, teasing an epic confrontation between the pair when Jumbo begins looking into one of Hegarty's old cases involving a Black man convicted of murder.

"We got our man," he tells her at one point. Her response? "No, you got a confession."

Despite calls from fellow coppers to let it go, claiming that "Danny's one of the good ones", it's clear Jumbo's Lenker isn't one to back down.

The clip also suggests that Hegarty might not be so good after all, as we get a glimpse of him delivering what appears to be a brown envelope full of cash to a shady-looking fellow.

"The series touches on issues of race, institutional failure and the quest to find common ground in a polarised Britain," Apple TV+ had teased ahead of the trailer for the London-set eight-part series, penned by Vera's Paul Rutman.

The line-up features Zoë Wanamaker (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone) and Stephen Campbell-Moore (The Bank Job). Wild Bill's Charlie Creed-Miles, Queenie's Dionne Brown, Official Secret's Shaun Dooley also star.

Criminal Record will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday 12th January 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

