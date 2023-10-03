Criminal Record will be directed by BAFTA award-winning Jim Loach (Save Me Too, Oranges and Sunshine) and Shaun James Grant (The Devil’s Hour).

While it's a little while away until the series airs, we do finally have some first look images of the pair in action as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty (Capaldi) and Detective Sergeant June Lenker (Jumbo).

Criminal Record comes from BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman (Vera, Indian Summers) and has been described as a "powerful, character-driven drama set in the heart of contemporary London".

Peter Capaldi as Daniel Hegarty in Criminal Record. Apple TV+

The synopsis continues: "An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case – one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy.

"The series touches on issues of race, institutional failure and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain."

The new images don't reveal much but they do show Capaldi's character lurking in the shadows, while Jumbo's DS Lenker is seen interviewing someone. The final third image shows what could be a tense face-off between the pair, with DS Lenker holding a document or photo in her hand.

The exciting series isn't only led by Capaldi and Jumbo but also stars Charlie Creed-Miles (Wild Bill), Dionne Brown (Queenie), and Shaun Dooley (Official Secret).

Other cast members also include Stephen Campbell-Moore (The Bank Job), Zoë Wanamaker (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone), Rasaq Kukoyi (Andor), Maisie Ayres, Aysha Kala (The Undeclared War), Cathy Tyson (Help) and Tom Moutchi (Famalam).

Cush Jumbo as June Lenker in Criminal Record. Apple TV+

This isn't the only big thriller on Capaldi's hands, as the former Doctor Who actor has been announced to be on board for two more seasons of Prime Video's The Devil's Hour.

An official release date for season 2 is yet to be released, but the series was renewed for both a second and third season back in November 2022.

Capaldi will reprise his role as Gideon for the future seasons alongside Meera Syal, Benjamin Chivers, Nikesh Patel and Phil Dunster, as well as new cast members that include Saffron Hocking (Top Boy) joining the series as Sam Boyd, a detective sergeant who worked under Lucy in a past life.

Criminal Record will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday 12th January 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

