Well, it seems as though the hopeful idea isn't such a far-fetched possibility after all, as the team behind-the-scenes would love to do nothing more than revisit the Boiling Point world for more.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press upon the release of the series, director Philip Barantini hinted at a theme he'd love to explore in particular if they were to get renewed for season 2.

He said: "There’s a whole thing with tips which, if we ever go again for another season, that’ll be something I’d like to explore. Because front of house are like ‘It’s service charge’ and the kitchen are like ‘What are you serving? You’re serving our food’.”

Boiling Point. BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited/Alex Telfer/Kevin Baker

Of course, in the world of Boiling Point, we get an in-depth look on both sides of the pass, with both the tense exploration of Carly's (Vinette Robinson) kitchen and also the front of house team managed by Dean (Gary Lamont).

A theme such as tips would certainly cause further tension in the Point North restaurant, only adding to the list of problems and topical issues they've encountered so far.

When asked whether he would like to return for season 2, Barantini said: “I would love to do another series and I’m sure that everyone involved would because there’s so much to explore in that world.

"You’ve obviously got shows like The Bear now as well, which is amazing but it’s set in America so it’s a different world – same world but different. It’s an ever-evolving, changing thing – people come and go, menus change.

"There’s always scope to change things around and I would love to explore the characters more. I don’t want to completely tie everything up in a bow because that’s not what I’m about but … it would be lovely.”

Similarly, speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a screening of the first episode, Stephen Graham spoke about the appeal of Boiling Point as a timeless character-driven drama.

He said: “In that same respect, there was a wonderful series, I felt, a few years ago called The Street and what that did was it went into people’s houses and you got to find out what was going on behind those closed doors.

"Whereas we had a street within this kitchen, we have all these characters and hopefully, we get time to develop, we would be able to focus on each character and you’ll get to see what’s going on in each character’s life.”

The new series follows the team eight months on from the dramatic events of the film, which saw Stephen Graham's Andy Jones struck down by a heart attack. Now, Carly is head chef of her own restaurant and trying to cultivate a different working environment to that of her former boss and friend's. But with ongoing issues in the hospitality industry to tackle, will she succeed?

As for whether Boiling Point will return for season 2, we'll just have to wait and see, but if the early signs are anything to go by, there's definitely more than enough characters, stories and scope for more.

Boiling Point premieres on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 1st October.

