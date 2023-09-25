Boiling Point TV series release date

The fast-paced, one-shot film wowed audiences for its realistic encompassing of a professional kitchen, as well as exploring a whole host of themes like mental health, alcoholism and racism, to name a few.

Well, be prepared to embark on a similar rollercoaster journey in the brand new series which, you guessed it, sees the return of Stephen Graham's Andy Jones after his character nearly met his death at the end of the film.

This time around, Andy takes a bit more of a backseat in the series as we follow Carly (Vinette Robinson) in her new role as head chef of Point North.

But in her desire to create a calmer, more collected kitchen environment, will she be able to keep her kitchen afloat in a climate that's been especially harsh for hospitality?

Keen to know more about the series, who returns and when it's set to air? Read on for everything you need to know about Boiling Point.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Stephen Graham in Boiling Point. BBC/TV Limited,Kevin Baker

The new four-part series will premiere on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 1st October 2023.

Episodes will air weekly every Sunday at the same time, but will be available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer from the 1st.

Boiling Point TV series cast

Fans of the film will be pleased to know that many of the cast will be returning to reprise their roles in the TV series.

Some characters won't be making a return, though, like Alice Feetham, who starred in the film as restaurant manager Beth, and Malachi Kirby, who starred as Tony.

The full cast list for Boiling Point the TV series is as follows.

Vinette Robinson as Carly

Stephen Graham as Andy Jones

Ray Panthaki as Freeman

Hannah Walters as Emily

Joel MacCormack as Liam Astrid

Gary Lamont as Dean

Izuka Hoyle as Camille

Daniel Larkai as Jake

Hannah Traylen as Holly

Steven Ogg as Nick

Stephen McMillan as Jamie

Taz Skylar as Billy

Áine Rose Daly as Robyn

Stephen Odubola as Johnny

Shaun Fagan as Bolton

Missy Haysom as Kit

Ahmed Malek as Musa

Cathy Tyson as Vivian

What will happen in the Boiling Point TV series?

Musa (Ahmed Malek), Jake (Daniel Larkai), Jamie (Stephen McMillan), Emily (Hannah Walters), Billy (Taz Skylar) and Bolton (Shaun Fagan) in Boiling Point. BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited,Kevin Baker

The film ended in a shocking place as, after a fight with Freeman and figuring out he's to blame for a customer's allergic reaction, Andy had a heart attack after downing a bottle of alcohol and snorting cocaine alone in his office.

The film ended with his fellow chefs calling out his name, but it seems as though the former head chef is alive and struggling with life in light of his actions.

The series picks up eight months after the end of the film, with Carly heading up the team as head chef at Point North, another new Dalston restaurant.

But with her new position also comes newfound responsibility, as she has to keep her business afloat amid ongoing issues within the hospitality industry.

While Carly takes more of a main seat in the series, the four upcoming episodes are also set to hone in on the stories and lives of particular staff members in the restaurant, with some expectedly poignant scenes to follow.

According to the official synopsis for the Boiling Point TV series: "Eight months after her mentor Andy Jones suffered a heart attack, head chef Carly is battling to forge a name for new Dalston restaurant Point North alongside her old kitchen crew.

More like this

"We follow the team as the stresses of keeping the restaurant running bear down on them amidst a hospitality industry in crisis.

"With the pressure to draw in new, hungry customers and the financial squeeze to keep the business profitable, the team must find a way to manage their complicated personal lives whilst creating quality food day in, day out."

Is there a trailer for Boiling Point TV series?

There is! The trailer gives a taste of the kitchen-based chaos to come, as well as offering a first look at how Carly runs her kitchen, and also how life has panned out for Andy.

Watch the trailer below.

Boiling Point premieres on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 1st October. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Like this? You might want to try Power. Available now on Lionsgate+.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.