Commenting on the first episode, Graham remarked: "Watching that on a big screen, we’ve only ever watched it on our computer at home, but to watch that on a big screen, I’m not being funny and I don’t mean to be disrespectful in any way, shape or form - but that’s not f**king telly, that’s next level."

The actor wasted no time in congratulating the team behind the new four-part series and fellow cast, saying: "Every single one of those performances were absolutely beautiful. Every single one of them, and that was our intention. Our intention was always to create a platform for everybody to be able to show their skills, and that’s where it comes down to the brilliant directing."

He added: "You want to find out more about every single person, and hopefully, if the BBC give us a second series, you will find out a lot more about the other characters. As a collective, we wanted to make the best piece possible because the film stands alone on its own.

"At first, I’ll be dead honest, we were all slightly reticent about it, we were like, 'Can we touch it or should we not?' And that’s when we wracked our heads together… I’m so proud of that piece of telly."

Boiling Point: Carly. BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited/Kevin Baker

The new four-part series follows on from the critically acclaimed independent film of the same name that premiered in 2021 and saw Graham's character's future left on quite the cliffhanger.

The BBC series sees Graham reprise his role as chef Andy Jones, but the spotlight is very much on Vinette Robinson's Carly as she is now head chef at her own restaurant, Point North, eight months after the film and Andy's dramatic heart attack.

Fans will recognise many of the returning faces like Ray Panthaki as Freeman, Izuka Hoyle as Camille, Hannah Walters as Emily and Gary Lamont as Dean, among others.

With some of her old Jones & Sons crew, it's not exactly plain-sailing for Carly, who is faced with running a restaurant amid a hospitality industry in crisis.

As per the synopsis: "With the pressure to draw in new, hungry customers and the financial squeeze to keep the business profitable, the team must find a way to manage their complicated personal lives whilst creating quality food day in, day out."

Some of the new cast joining the series includes Stephen Odubola as Johnny, Shaun Fagan as Bolton, Joel MacCormack as Liam, Ahmed Malek as Musa, newcomer Missy Hayson as Kit and Cathy Tyson as Carly’s mum Vivian.

Boiling Point will air on BBC One and iPlayer from Sunday 1st October at 9pm.

