We know that filming for the thriller series is officially under way and now, we also know (via Variety ) that Saffron Hocking will be joining the series.

Excitement for Prime Video 's The Devil's Hour continues to grow, with a new cast member having just been confirmed for season 2.

The actress is best known for her role as Lauryn in Netflix's Top Boy, a role that recently earned her a best supporting actress nomination at the Royal Television Society Awards for her season 2 storyline centred around domestic abuse. More recently, Hocking starred as Sasha Banley in Riches but has also had roles in Moon Knight, London Kills and White Gold.

Saffron Hocking as Lauryn in Top Boy. Chris Harris/Netflix

In The Devil's Hour, Hocking joins the cast as Sam Boyd, a detective sergeant who worked under DI Lucy Chambers (played by Jessica Raine) in a past life.

The hit series follows Lucy, who is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3:33am: the devil’s hour.

In the first season, we saw how her eight-year-old son Isaac was withdrawn and emotionless, but also how Lucy was soon connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, prompting answers that have evaded her for most of her life finally coming into focus.

The series also stars Peter Capaldi as a reclusive nomad, driven by a murderous obsession. He becomes the prime target of a police manhunt led by compassionate detective Ravi Dhillon, played by Nikesh Patel.

After the success of the first season, The Devil's Hour was renewed for both a second and third season back in November 2022, meaning the series will play out as was originally intended.

Raine previously confirmed plans for the series to operate as a trilogy last year, stating: "When I took the job, what was so attractive to me was that the whole of the first season was written when we started that first day of shooting, so I knew exactly where it was going. I also knew that he [writer Tom Moran] had a season 2 and a season 3 planned out."

Upon the series renewal announcement, it was also confirmed that Capaldi, Raine, Meera Syal, Benjamin Chivers, Patel and Phil Dunster would all be returning, as well as new characters – like Hocking – being added into the mix also.

