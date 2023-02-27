To acknowledge the start of filming, RadioTimes.com has got some exclusive behind-the-scenes images from the set featuring Raine, Meera Syal and Benjamin Chivers.

Filming on The Devil's Hour season 2 is officially underway, with Jessica Raine back on set as her character Lucy Chambers .

The scene being filmed appears to take place in the office of Syal's character Dr Ruby Bennett, a child psychologist who has been treating Lucy's son Isaac (Chivers).

Jessica Raine and Meera Syal filming for The Devil's Hour season 2. Amazon Studios/Prime Video

These images appear to confirm the fates of both Lucy and Isaac, who were caught in a fire at the end of season 1 - however, with the time-looping nature of the series, it could be that we are now simply following the characters in a different loop.

The thriller series, which also stars Peter Capaldi as the mysterious and murderous Gideon, was renewed for both a second and third season back in November 2022, meaning the show will get to play out as was originally intended.

Raine confirmed plans for the series to operate as a trilogy last year, saying: "When I took the job, what was so attractive to me was that the whole of the first season was written when we started that first day of shooting, so I knew exactly where it was going. I also knew that he [writer Tom Moran] had a season 2 and a season 3 planned out."

Filming for The Devil's Hour season 2. Amazon Studios/Prime Video

She continued: "It's finite – that would be what it is if it got green-lit, which I really hope it does."

When the series was renewed, it was announced that Capaldi, Raine, Syal, Chivers, Nikesh Patel and Phil Dunster would all be returning, alongside new characters to be added into the mix.

Prime Video also revealed that in season 2, Gideon’s true intentions would finally be revealed as he attempts to involve Lucy in his mission to stop an elusive force of evil.

The second season has been called "simultaneously a sequel and a prequel to the first chapter".

