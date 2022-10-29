The Devil's Hour is now streaming on Prime Video – and if the spooky series proves to be a hit, the show's creator already has a second and third season planned.

"When I took the job, what was so attractive to me was that the whole of the first season was written when we started that first day of shooting, so I knew exactly where it was going," said Raine. "I also knew that he had a season 2 and a season 3 planned out.

"It's finite – that would be what it is if it got green-lit, which I really hope it does."

Though she couldn't go into detail on where the story of The Devil's Hour might go next, Raine hinted that more twists were in store. "It's a gift of a role because it will continue to be really challenging, not formulaic at all, a different side of the coin... that's the bit I can't say much about, but oh my God... [the first season] is like one third of a novel, so there's so much scope for more.

"It's a really, really good idea and I hope we get to finish it."

Peter Capaldi, who plays Gideon in the series, added that he too believes there's scope for more episodes. "We know the story that will unfold," teased the former Doctor Who star.

A six-part series, The Devil's Hour explores the surprising link between a woman (Raine) suffering from waking nightmares, a detective (Nikesh Patel) investigating a string of brutal murders and a nomadic criminal (Capaldi) who believes he can predict the future.

