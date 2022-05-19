Peter Capaldi stars in creepy first look at The Devil's Hour

The trailer for the series – alongside new images of cast members Jessica Raine (Patrick Melrose), Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), Nikesh Patel (Starstruck) and Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso) – was unveiled at the UK showcase Prime Video Presents today (19th May), and it certainly looks like an intriguing prospect.

At the start of this year, we picked out The Devil's Hour as one of our 22 most anticipated shows of 2022 – and now a first look at the show has been unveiled that only ramps up our excitement even further.

The clip is soundtracked by a cover version of Talking Heads' hit Road to Nowhere and shows Raine's character Lucy appear to encounter Capaldi's Gideon, while also including some rather trippy imagery. You can check it out below.

According to an official synopsis, the series follows the story of Lucy, who is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3.33am: the devil’s hour.

The synopsis continues: "Her eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless. Her mother speaks to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn't her own.

"When Lucy's name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus. Capaldi plays a reclusive nomad, driven by a murderous obsession. He becomes the prime target of a police manhunt led by compassionate detective Ravi Dhillon, played by Patel."

Speaking about his character Gideon, Capaldi said: "The nature of the piece is spectacularly dark and has been enjoyable to play. He is a character that has fallen through the cracks and is responsible for some serious crimes. But he is not what he appears. He belongs to the night."

And Raine added of her character, "Lucy wakes up every night at 3.33am and has done for her whole life but she doesn’t know why. She has an eight year old son who is completely blank and is trying to get to the bottom of why her son is so emotionless. "On top of this, there is a series of dark happenings going on around her and she might be the connection. She’s on the brink of insanity." The six-part series is written and created by Tom Moran, with Sherlock's Steven Moffat and Sue Vertue serving as executive producers. It will launch exclusively on Prime Video later this year, with an official release date yet to be announced.

