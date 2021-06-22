Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi reunites with Steven Moffat for new thriller The Devil’s Hour

Peter Capaldi is set to reunite with his Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming drama The Devil’s Hour.

Advertisement

The Scottish actor, who played the twelfth incarnation of the Doctor from 2013 until 2017, will star alongside Patrick Melrose’s Jessica Raine in the six-part thriller, executive produced by Doctor Who and Sherlock writer Steven Moffat.

The Devil’s Hour will follow Lucy (Raine), a woman woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3:33am – the devil’s hour.

“When Lucy’s name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus,” Amazon teases.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The Thick of It star Capaldi will play a reclusive nomad, driven by a murderous obsession, who becomes the target of a police manhunt led by detective Ravi Dhillon, played by Starstruck’s Nikesh Patel.

The Devil’s Hour will mark the first time Capaldi and Moffat have worked together since their stint on Doctor Who, on which Moffat worked as a writer and later showrunner from 2004 until 2017.

Yesterday’s Meera Syal is also set to join the cast in an undisclosed role alongside Chernobyl’s Alex Ferns, Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster, Sanctuary’s Barbara Marten, Blood Drive’s Thomas Dominique, EastEnders star Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty, Swimming with Men’s John Alistair, Coronation Street’s Sandra Huggett and newcomer Benjamin Chivers.

Filming on the series, which is being directed by Johnny Allan (The Irregulars) and Isabelle Sieb (Vigil), began this month in London and Farnborough Studios.

Advertisement

Visit our Sci-Fi hub for the latest news and features, and check out what else is on with our TV Guide