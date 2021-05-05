Ted Lasso season 2 release date: Apple TV+ comedy cast, trailer and latest news

Jason Sudeikis’s comedy drama series Ted Lasso started life as an NBC Sports promo, originally created to drum up excitement when the channel secured the rights to broadcast the Premier League in the US.

Advertisement

Ted Lasso, an American football coach who believes football is a game played in “four quarters”, somehow found himself coaching English team Tottenham Hotspur – much to the horror of British football fans.

The two ‘Coach Lasso’ promos went viral (racking up a total of over 20 million views on YouTube) and, seven years on, they were turned into a hit 10-part series, released on Apple TV+ last year.

Following the success of season one, the programme is set to return with 12 new episodes following what Ted did next.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming comedy series.

Ted Lasso season 2 release date

Season two of Ted Lasso is released on Apple TV+ on Friday, 23rd July, less than a year after season one was released in August 2020.

Season 2. July 23. Kindness is making a comeback. #TedLasso



Catch up on Season 1, exclusively on Apple TV+ https://t.co/i2YaFnPLjZ pic.twitter.com/7KN3TMipJ9 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 20, 2021

Ted Lasso season 2 trailer

Ted appears unperturbed by his team’s lack of success and is ever-jovial in the face of press scorn in the season two trailer, which you can watch below.

Ted Lasso season 2 cast

Alongside Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) are also returning for the second season.

Joining the cast will be I May Destroy You actress Sarah Niles, who according to Deadline will play Sharon, a sports psychologist who starts working with AFC Richmond.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Ted Lasso about?

The series follows the efforts of clueless American football coach Ted Lasso as he leads “unlucky” fictional English team AFC Richmond.

The small-time coach from Kansas is mocked at press conferences for his limited understanding of the game and baffles his new colleagues with his Americanisms. Lasso also spends much of season one unaware that he was hired in a malicious attempt by divorcee Rebecca to sabotage the team her ex-husband loves.

Jason Sudeikis won the Golden Globe for best actor for his performance in season one, and it was confirmed last year that the programme would also get a third season.

During on appearance on Scrubs rewatch podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends, Bill Lawrence, who wrote Ted Lasso alongside Sudeikis, said the show would likely be a “three-season show”.

Advertisement

While you’re waiting for Ted Lasso season two, check out the rest of our Drama coverage, or take a look at our TV guide to see what else is on.