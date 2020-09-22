Over 12 half-hour episodes, the series followed Twitter celebrity-turned-author Arabella who finds herself confronting her life, her friends and her ideas of sexual consent after being drugged and sexually assaulted in a nightclub.

While series one ended with Arabella's future unfixed, with the actual outcome of the series uncertain, it's unknown whether I May Destroy You will be back for a second series or not, although recent comments made by HBO boss Casey Bloys seem to rule out a return.

This news follows comments made by series star Harriet Webb's in the Metro, which also seemed to indicate a second series was unlikely.

However, Coel herself has cryptically told The Hollywood Reporter that fans will "know" whether series two is on the horizon when they watch the final episode so it's anybody's guess at this point whether Arabella will return to our screens.

Here's everything we know about a I May Destroy You's potential season two, including possible plot points and hints from the cast.

Will I May Destroy You return for season two?

The BBC series hasn't yet been renewed for a second season, and season one also felt like it reached resolution - but there could well be further storylines to explore.

Ahead of season one, Michaela Coel told RadioTimes.com that she wasn't sure about the future of the show.

Asked about a potential second season, she said, "You know with these things for me, I don't know in terms of the future of the show, I really don't know."

However, based on comments from actress Harriet Webb (Theo), it's not looking good.

Speaking to the Metro, Webb said: "I have never spoken to Michaela about that [a second series]. I took it as a piece of work as it is."

"It's an interesting one because it's not a classic set-up for a load of series. Not at all. I think what's really interesting is that people have fallen in love with the characters so they want to see more of them," she added. "I'd be surprised, but also anything is possible."

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter ahead of I May Destroy You's season finale, Coel responded to a question about her plans for a second series by saying: "I don't want to give anything away. But I think when you see the final episode, you'll know."

With the final episode featuring multiple versions of a revenge plot, which plays out in a Groundhog-day like sequence, it's possible that the series could come back for a second series to confirm which scenario actually happened, especially since the show has received critical acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic.

Comments made by HBO boss Casey Bloys in September 2020 seemed to rule out a return - although he did indicate that the door was still open should Coel wish to proceed with further seasons.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said, "It's not going to come back for another season; well, I don't think it is. We're following Michaela Coel's lead.

"I don't think that she has any more of that story she wants to tell. But if she called us tomorrow and changed her mind and wanted to do more, I'd be happy to do more. I think she may be thinking of what she wants to do next."

What will happen in I May Destroy You season two?

*Warning: contains spoilers for I May Destroy You season one*

Near the end of season one we saw Arabella (Coel) confront both Simon (Aml Ameen) and Terry (Weruche Opia) about the night she was sexually assaulted.

Arabella tackles her trauma head on in an attempt to move on from her assault, and during season one she pushed back her second book deadline in order to prioritise her mental health, while Terry finally has some success in both work (she's an actress) and in love.

Season two could also see Arabella's friend Kwame (Paapa Essiedu) continue to develop a more intimate relationship with Tyrone (Gershwyn Eustache Jr).

Who could be cast in a potential second season?

Kwame, Bella and Terry in I May Destroy You (BBC)

Season two hasn't yet been confirmed, but we'd probably expect to see the return of the major characters, including Arabella (Michaela Coel), Terry (Weruche Opia), and Kwame (Paapa Essiedu).

Is there a trailer for a second run?

There's no sign of a trailer yet, but we'll update this page when we know more.

For a rough estimate on when we might expect to see a first-look teaser, the BBC dropped the season one trailer (below) are six weeks before the show launched.

