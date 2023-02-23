The first season of Prime Video series The Rig may have ended with disaster striking, but it seems that isn't the end for the crew of the Kinloch Bravo, as it has been confirmed the show will return for a second season.

Plot details for the new season are currently sparse, but Prime Video has teased the following: "Helicopters have taken the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo to a bold new location, where new dangers await them.

"The crew will have to deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the epic series 1 finale and contend with swirling conspiracies, conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s oceans it has unleashed.

"Series 2 of The Rig will continue exploring global themes about the past, present, and future of the planet, all while delivering epic thrills and gripping action for its compelling cast of characters."

Martin Compston in The Rig.

The new season will again be shot in Scotland, with filming due to start later this year at FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh.

The series' creator David Macpherson said: "It was always my aim to build a story that starts in Scotland but speaks to a global audience about global themes.

"In Series 2, I'm looking forward to expanding the world of our show through the eyes of our excellent cast, as we deliver more shocks and thrills and delve deeper into both our characters’ and our show's expanding original mythology."

Meanwhile, Dan Grabiner, head of originals for UK & Northern Europe at Prime Video, said: "The Rig’s popularity around the world is a testament to the fantastic ensemble cast and the vision of the creators – the crew behind the crew.

"We can’t wait to welcome back Iain, Martin, and Emily, and see what writer and creator David Macpherson has in store for the Kinloch Bravo team next."

This comes as The Devil's Hour, another UK original for Prime Video, was also recommissioned at the end of last year, with that series starring Peter Capaldi returning for two more seasons.

