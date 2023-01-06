The threat of the mysterious fog may be supernatural, but the show's cast have been quick to note that this is not a far-fetched series, and is in fact influenced by real-life emergencies caused by climate change.

New Prime Video series The Rig is now available on the streamer, following the crew of an oil rig, the Kinloch Bravo, as they fight for survival after a strange fog descends, leaves them stranded and cuts off their communications.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Game of Thrones star Iain Glen, who here plays the rig boss Magnus, said: "I don’t think it wants to be far-fetched. What it tries to do is set a story that is horribly plausible.

"There may be elements that you might not initially understand but if you go more deeply into it, there will be a reason for that happening climatically."

He continued: "So what we’re doing is messing up the planet and we know that, and most people have owned up to that now in the age that we live. So this story tries to look at the idea of the planet biting back in a very real way – and in a way that’s what the planet is doing when we have these awful floods and bush fires that destroy people’s lives.

"I hope it’s great because it's a thriller and edge of your seat drama, but also [has] a strong ecological message that comes through."

Meanwhile, Glen's co-star Rochenda Sandall (Line of Duty), who plays medic Cat, said: "You do watch it and you go, 'I know this is supernatural, but it feels like this could happen.'"

The first trailer for the series was released back in November, after the project was first announced at the end of 2020.

Earlier this year, Daisy Mount, Development Executive for UK Scripted Originals at Amazon Studios teased the show's environmental message, saying that while the show is "full of action and thrills", it is also "talking about our relationship with the planet and the effect that we're having on it".

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

The Rig is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

